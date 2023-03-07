KENILWORTH — Wellington North council voted in favour of rehabilitating the Mount Forest water tower.
Dayson Industrial Services Inc. will be doing the work at a cost of $1,545,727.
“I think it’s a good news story to start with,” Coun. Sherry Burke said at a meeting earlier this week.
The township will be getting $826,796 to help pay for it from the federal and provincial governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, ICIP.
“We’re going to get some funding. So that is great. This project has been on the budget for a little bit,” Burke said.
Burke explained why she feels the project is so important.
“And I think that it is going to really spruce up the entrance to Mount Forest as the standpipe is starting to look a little rough,” Burke said.
Director of operations Matthew Aston said the work would start in May or June and take three months to complete.
"It’s a big project,” Aston said.
Corey Schmidt, manager, environmental and development services, explained that the money allocated for the project at this time will cover the full cost.
“The money should be there and ready to go,” Schmidt said.
He went on to explain why the project was more expensive than originally anticipated.
“We are just seeing the cost a little bit higher than what we anticipated. There is some other work that is going to take place, some safety upgrades as part of the project and this should give us another 30 plus years with the standpipe as part of our water system.
“So I think it’s a bit of a combination of the increased prices and some of the safety features that need to be completed at the same time and this is the time to do that,” Schmidt said.
