A member of the Caledon business community has stepped up to help a local charity.
On August 8, Caledon East’s Rock Garden Farms presented Caledon Community Services (CCS) with a cheque for $1,500 to be used for its Kidz in Caledon initiative.
Kidz in Caledon was created by CCS to ensure Caledon children are not left out of summer camps or organized sports. Another angle the initiative takes is ensuring kids have healthy food for their growth and development.
Rock Garden Farms manager Margaret Galati said she wanted to support Kidz in Caledon again after doing so last year in memory of Orangeville teen Edward Malette-Matthews, who was killed in a car crash in 2020 when he was just 16.
Galati and her team at Rock Garden raised $1,500 for CCS through sales of their u-pick and freshly-picked strawberries. She said doing it that way means people aren’t pressured to donate but they can still know their purchase is going towards a great cause.
“We’re always trying to do our part,” said Galati.
She said it was great to see lots of families out picking strawberries this year and that she’s received emails from returning customers who told her how much they love picking strawberries each year.
“A big thank you to all of our customers, it’s thanks to them we can support all these other great causes,” said Galati.
CCS Chief Development Officer Mariia Kupriianova thanked Galati for Rock Garden Farms’ donation.
“Your kindness will touch many lives, fueling brighter futures,” said Kupriianova.
Rock Garden Farms also recently donated $1,500 to Toronto Distress Centre in memory of Galati’s nephew.