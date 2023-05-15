About 300 Federal workers in Chatham-Kent were back on the job by May 4 after the Public Service Alliance of Canada reached a tentative deal, ending the nearly two-week strike.
The Federal government reached a tentative agreement with about 120,000 employees representing the PSCA on May 1 before the remaining 35,000 Canadian Revenue Agency workers also struck a tentative deal on May 4.
The Federal employees went on strike on April 19. If ratified, the new deals will be in effect until October 2025.
Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 647 represents about 300 employees in Chatham-Kent who work at the Judy Lamarsh building in Chatham and Service Canada outlets in Chatham and Wallaceburg.
However, about 175 workers deemed ‘essential’ under the Essential Services agreement remained in Chatham-Kent.
Federal employees had been working without a contract since June 2021, when the collective agreement expired and went without a pay increase since June 2020.
The PSAC sought a 13.5 percent raise over three years (or 4.5 percent a year) for its 120,000 members.
The PSAC said it had secured a total wage increase of 12.6% over four years, having turned down an offer of 9% over three years when it called the strike.
The deal includes a one-off payment of $2,500.
The Union of Taxation Employees, representing about 35,000 CRA workers, sought a pay increase of 22.5% over three years.
They received the same increases as the PSAC employees.
The tentative contracts also include significant new protections against layoffs and improvements in work hours, remote work and seniority.