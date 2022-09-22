Lake Ontario just became more accessible, thanks to a new concrete path which carves through the beach at Charles Daley park in Lincoln.
On Sept. 7, the town announced the completion of a new accessible path at the beach, which is part of the town’s efforts to make Lincoln more accessible.
“The town of Lincoln is committed to continual investment in public spaces, including parks,” said Sarah Ane, the town’s associate director of community services.
It is the latest of a series of accessible upgrades in the park, including accessible access gates along the paved trail, accessible beach parking and drop-off area, accessible benches and picnic tables and new pathways and lifesaving stations to support beach areas.
Ane said that the path was constructed after a resident with a mobility issue contacted the town asking for better access on the beach to the waterfront.
The town considered both temporary and permanent solutions before deciding on the concrete walkway, which is 12 inches thick with reinforced steel to prevent winter damage. The preference over the temporary mats was in part because the permanent ones are usable all year round and were more cost-effective in the long run, according to Ane.
The path creates a stable surface for people with wheelchairs or other mobility devices such as walkers and strollers and people with balance and co-ordination issues.
Ane pointed to the numerous health benefits of being near water, including lower stress and anxiety
“The addition of the accessible beach access at Charles Daley Park will provide individuals who have not previously been able to access the beach and closeness to the water the opportunity to do so,” she said.
The path is 48 inches wide, exceeding the minimum requirements under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, which requires a minimum width of 39 inches.