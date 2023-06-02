Thunder Bay, Ont. — Businesses with inclusive hiring practices that are looking for new employees will be showcased in Thunder Bay next week during the Diversity and Inclusion Entry Level Job Fair.
The initiative stems from a collaboration between the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and Community Living Thunder Bay.
Sharon Strachan, the manager of supported employment and community inclusion with the Community Living centre, says a similar job fair with the Lakehead Public School Board took place in April. She described the job fair, scheduled for Thursday at Intercity Shopping Centre, as an outlet where agencies and businesses can connect and share information with job seekers with intellectual or developmental disabilities for employment opportunities.
It is also an extension of their Project Search partnership that involves the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
“Project Search is new to Thunder Bay, this being its first year, and offers total workplace immersion for students with disabilities,” Strachan said.
“Students from the Catholic board have internships on a rotating basis at the hospital and are supported by job coaches, teachers and student support persons (SSP). It prepares the students for employment through job readiness skills and hands-on career training that can be added to their resume.”
Inclusive work and education opportunities are vital to people with disabilities and are a major factor in integration within the community.
Marcy Barry, the experiential learning consultant for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School board, says the goal for the program is to support students to transition into employment.
“We like businesses to make a personal connection with potential future employees and we know that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are skilled, dependable and reliable employees, but there are challenges and barriers when they apply through an online application route,” Barry said. “We wanted businesses to showcase that they embrace diversity inclusion in their hiring practices for the opportunity to make connections and meet potential employees in person. And that’s why we organized the diversity and inclusion entry-level job fair.”
Strachan added that there’s a misconception that people with a disability can’t fulfil 100 per cent of the job needs, the requirements and what is expected of them.
“All students need that opportunity to show the employer and the community what they can do,” she said. “Just like everybody else, they want the sense of belonging to the community, belonging to society, giving back, contributing and being a part of something.”
Strachan pointed out that the centre has many people with disabilities working in the community who “are a total part of their work environment.”
“It’s not a token job. It’s very important to be a part of that work environment,” she said. “Aloneness is the number one disability and we don’t want anybody just sitting at home. They need to be out in the community, interacting and socializing. It’s important on so many levels, including earning money.
Strachan also noted that it is vital to match the employer with the employee and called that a “key” for the success of everybody.
“They’re also building that relationship with their co-workers,” she added. “It’s all about inclusion, being a part of society and giving back with 100 per cent respect.”
Space is still available for businesses at the job fair. Contact Community Living Thunder Bay for more information.