NORTH HURON – Tempers got heated at North Huron council’s meeting on May 1 after one councillor found himself in hot water for speaking directly to members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community who had requested that the township once again declare June as Pride Month and fly the Rainbow Flag on the municipal flag pole.
The item was back on the agenda this year after a letter from some local community members in Wingham requested that the Rainbow Flag not be flown this year and no declaration of Pride Month be made in North Huron.
The letter, as seen on page 5, signed by Jason and Julie Dickert and Jake and Annie Kikkert, said, “We believe that to open the door to flying flags that represent any particular group, organization or ideology will only divide rather than unite.”
The letter writers further demanded that any banners promoting Pride or anything else on the street light poles in town be restricted to “promoting downtown businesses and downtown beautification.”
Elyse Ireland and Rowan Gaspirc, Grade 8 students at F.E. Madill Secondary School, spoke to council together in response to the letter.
“We want to express our support of flying the Pride Flag this June. To be young and queer is to be hated, and both of us have experienced this hatred first hand. I’ve been called slurs more than once, received rude messages, been treated differently, and respected less as a human being.
“Some may say that the municipal flag represents everyone. But that can’t be true when people within this community don’t even recognize LGBTQ+ people as part of the ‘regular’ community.”
The pair spoke about the recent bigotry happening in some of the United States and how it is denying basic human rights to 2SLGBTQIA+ people.
“Instead of supporting this bigotry and being that kind of politician, we think that you should maybe just focus on the problems within the school system and the discrimination that happens inside of it, which might be helped by flying the Pride Flag.
“Your support will hopefully help show people that hate is not welcome in this community, and that everyone is appreciated.”
Rachel King from the Blyth Centre for the Arts also spoke to council about the letter.
King expressed her support of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community’s request and urged council to uphold its current bylaw, which North Huron adopted in 2022, to fly the flag and declare June as Pride Month.
“We know council is faced with many requests and has to undertake many decisions in a year. But in the last two years, we are especially grateful and celebrate council’s openness to examining the flag policy and to listening to our young people in this community, our precious youth, and taking their message to heart by embracing the flying of the pride flag in 2022,” said King.
“This act of solidarity and respect represented the best of what we can be as a community, a place of acceptance, where we love our neighbours, welcome strangers, and treat each other as we would be treated.
“It should also be noted that the ideas and language in the correspondence in tonight’s council package are already under legal scrutiny in another southern Ontario township. And we understand complaints have already been filed with the Ontario Human Rights Commission about the decision made there.”
Reeve Paul Heffer opened up the floor for discussion, saying, “We have two options here – reaffirm the existing flag policy or direct staff to draft [an] amendment to the flag policy to ban non-government flags.”
Coun. Mitch Wright voiced his support for the existing flag policy.
“I see flying the Pride flag as similar to Indigenous land claim statements, that there have been past wrongs, and they’re not righted yet.
“Flying the flags we have also represents the bullies and the bigots, the Pride flag doesn’t,” said Wright. “So that’s why it’s important for the municipality to fly the Pride flag. It shows that additional change needs to happen, that the status quo isn’t good enough.”
Things got heated when Coun. Chris Palmer again voiced his opinion, reiterating his statements from previous discussions. Then, when Palmer turned to address the students in the audience, Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer stepped in with a “point of order” request to the reeve. Palmer continued with his comments.
“Is that going to help? For a month, if there’s the bullies and the lousy people out there that cause issues, but they don’t just cause issues for them? They cause issues for other peoples, too, their racist people, and there’s something wrong with them. So, they’re the problem people and they’re going to be a problem, whether you’re flying a flag for a year, or a month,” said Palmer.
Palmer turned to face the students, telling them they are living in a good country, and then said to one of them, “no, don’t smirk, because you do face issues and I know it.”
At this point, Falconer requested the point of order, asking Palmer if he was addressing the reeve or the audience.
“I thought I’d be kind and talk to those folks down there,” said Palmer.
Falconer said, “Did they ask for your opinion?”
Palmer raised his hands, saying, “Oh, get off it.”
Tempers flared, and Heffer had to step in, telling the councillors, “That’s enough.” Several councillors spoke simultaneously in opposition to Palmer’s breach of rules in council chambers.
Once tempers calmed down, Heffer asked for a vote for the motion on the floor to reaffirm the current flag policy, which passed 6 – 1. Palmer was the lone vote against.