The community of Gananoque will be taking part in a global event this weekend.
The local version of the Global Water Dance – an event that is done in 130 countries, all dealing with issues of water in their area – will take place on Saturday at Confederation Park at 11 a.m.
Participants in Gananoque will be dancing to raise awareness of the algae issue that is frequent in the Gananoque River in the summer.
“Dancers get together, they have a group leader, and we choreograph a dance to an issue in our area,” said Debbie Donaldson, the organizer and choreographer. “Our dancers are anywhere from 58 years old up to 82. It’s very cool to see. There’s many backgrounds and it’s nice to see them all get together.”
This is something that was also done in the community two years ago. That dance event dealt with climate change and the impacts it has on the environment in the area.
Gretchen Huntley, the poet laureate for the town, will read a poem at Saturday's event, while Clarice Gervais, representing Metis people, and Coun. Anne-Marie Koiner will deliver speeches.
“We’re teaching people in a different manner,” Donaldson said. “I always say that if one person comes away from it, thinks about it a bit more and tries to do something, we did our job.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)