Deputy mayor decision
The decision to amend Gananoque's procedural bylaw to replace the definition of deputy mayor and to appoint the position for a four-year term has been postponed.
Coun. Vicki Leakey was appointed to cover the position of acting deputy mayor for the week of Dec. 23 to Dec. 31 while Mayor John Beddows is out of the country.
Appointments to local panels
Gananoque council has appointed the following community members to various advisory panels: Gerry Brown, Terry Childs, David Frid and Calder Schweitzer (Trails Advisory Panel), David Anderson, Christine Milks and Darryl Wood (Municipal Heritage Advisory Panel).
Kinsmen Building architect
Gananoque town council has authorized a $5,000 draw from the Kinsmen Building reserve for the procurement of an architect.
The town will continue to look at options for tenancy of the Kinsmen Building, and will seek approval from the granting agency to re-direct $60,000 towards the Lou Jeffries Arena to support accessibility needs.
The intention would be to crease a safe space for the social, recreation, cultural and educational programs that support the interests and well-being of older adults, seniors and people with disabilities.
Gananoque Seniors Association
Gananoque council has recommended that the Gananoque Seniors Association obtain its own charitable status so that it may directly issue tax receipts for donations made to it.
Sign and merchandise display
The town of Gananoque’s sign and merchandise display bylaw was amended to allow sponsorship signs at various recreational areas, including 600 King Street East (all elements such as GBM Canada 150 Outdoor Rink, BMX Track, etc.), 30 King Street East (ballfield facility), 145 River Street (dog park), and other municipal facilities with recreational fields.
All signs will be inside-facing.
Holiday hours
Gananoque Town Hall will be closed over the holidays from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.
