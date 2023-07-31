The need for specialized spaces where certain vulnerable populations live adequately, such as the elderly, is an ongoing need across Canada. However, what if some of our seniors don't want to live in nursing homes, but also can't afford or maintain their own homes. For that reason, during last council meeting Gold Leaf Properties Inc. presented a detailed proposal for the development of senior rental townhomes on land located on the east side of South Street, north of Victoria Street, within the Urban Settlement Area of Glencoe. The proposal includes a rezoning that is intended to transform land from an R1 zone to a site-specific R3 zone. The purpose of this rezoning is to allow for the construction of 24 one-storey townhouses specifically designed as senior rental units. Furthermore, the township is encouraged, through this proposal, to offer a wide range of options to meet the needs of residents; and it is also mentioned that this rezoning aligns with that objective by providing housing specifically targeted to a type of population.
Stephanie Poirier, Development Planner, explained that the rezoning application is the initial step in the development process. Once the rezoning is approved, more detailed aspects such as landscaping provisions, fencing and other items will be addressed through a site plan control application. This post process will ensure that all necessary considerations are taken to create a well-designed and functional community, Poirier said.
On the other hand, Cindy Reed, representative of Gold Leaf Properties, pointed out that the company, with a proven track record in creating vibrant communities for seniors, aims to address the growing need for downsizing options for people 55 and older. According to Reed, the proposed townhomes boast a variety of features designed to provide comfortable and convenient living for seniors, while fostering a strong sense of community. She also highlighted that the townhomes will feature slab-on-grade construction, eliminating the need for steps, and wide doorways to accommodate walkers and wheelchairs, which will improve accessibility. All this to guarantee ease of mobility for the elderly. During the presentation to the council, it was emphasized that the motivation for this project is so that the residents of these townhomes can enjoy a hassle-free retirement lifestyle. It is certain that we will know more about this project in the coming months, in the meantime council approved receiving this proposal as relevant information, which will make the project continue its planning process.