At the Medicine Hat Public School Division public board meeting on Tuesday, teachers Mike Fehr, and Brian Heidinger gave a presentation about the interschool mountain bike club.
Fehr explained how the club got started and its growth. Last spring they had 48 students signed up with about 40 of them coming out each week. Safety nights were implemented to teach the students how to do bike checks and basic maintenance. All students had to attend a minimum of one before they could go on a group ride. Some kids were turned away if their equipment wasn’t functioning properly or not appropriate for the trail. A couple of the students attended all the safety nights and became shop-hand helpers.
Heidinger spoke about the spring rides taken in May and June. Fall rides have started up to keep the group going. Community volunteer coaches ride with them, coaching kids and making the club legal.
“It’s unlike any sport I’ve been a part of in the division, kids were super relaxed,’ Heidinger said. “They were always supportive of each other and because of that we saw skills go through the roof. Some riders rode all summer long and their skills continued to improve.”
The teachers made a video of testimonials from some of the students involved with the club. Getting out and seeing people, making new friends, the challenging downhill trials, jump trails, and the group rides were listed by the students as their favourite parts of the club experience. The group had more boys than girls, but there were about six girls who came out regularly.
The two teachers said they learned lots and are discussing changes for this year.
Maintenance nights will start again next spring and they are hoping to teach students how to build a bike. They also want to acquire a couple bikes so students who can’t afford their own can join the club. Changing the club’s name and getting jerseys is also a priority.
Both teachers want to get their professional mountain biking instructor courses completed so they don’t have to rely on community volunteers, and can be there to support the students and keep the club running.
