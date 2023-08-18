Although the skies were grey and rain was falling in Minnedosa, constituents from Member of Parliament Dan Mazier’s riding, Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa, came out to meet with him and enjoy some barbecue at the Royal Canadian Legion #138 on Aug. 10.
Mazier hosted the community barbecue and popup passport service in Minnedosa, located 52 kilometres northeast of Brandon, on Thursday, but had been in Dauphin, Neepawa and other Westman communities earlier that week.
Bob Ford, a farmer from near Basswood, Man., located 64 km northwest of Brandon, said it was important for him to come out and speak to Mazier about the big issues currently facing producers in the region. Topmost in his mind was the carbon tax. Currently, all provinces and territories are subject to a carbon pricing mechanism, either through an in-province program or by one of two federal programs. As of April 2023 the federal minimum tax is set at $65 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent, set to increase to $170 in 2030.
“Canada produces 1.6 per cent of the world’s carbon, and farmers in general are accountable for 10 per cent of that, so they say,” Ford said. The federal government’s environmental and agricultural websites confirm those statistics.
Producers seem to be getting unfairly treated with the carbon tax, Ford said.
“We seem to be getting picked on and singled out all the time, but we are producing one of the essentials. It doesn’t really matter how much clean air and water you have if you starve to death.”
Earlier this summer, farmers and producer groups were urging the Senate to push through Bill C-234, which would exempt them from paying carbon tax for emissions from natural gas and propane they use for certain activities on their farms, but at the time of writing, it remained at consideration in committee in the Senate, which reconvenes next month.
When he heads back to Ottawa, Mazier told the Sun he will be focused not just on the carbon tax but on working to make life more affordable for Canadians in Westman and across the country. He also wants to ensure businesses flourish by attracting key workers to his constituency.
“[I’m hearing that] the ability to find people to work jobs and how it’s limiting the potential we have. There are businesses here that are thirsty for people to work, and they can’t find them. They don’t know where they are.”
Mazier believes Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments that the government sent out during the COVID-19 pandemic were needed, but that so many were given out that it gave the message that certain jobs are “non-essential.”
“It created a saying in society that they were non-essential workers, and that didn’t do any of us any good. Can you imagine trying to provide for your family and all of a sudden hearing that your job is unessential?” he said. “Maybe people have had enough.”
A good way for the government to move forward to address the labour shortage would be through immigration, Mazier said. He says problems with the housing market also need to be addressed at a federal level. He plans to continue to put forward bills that he hopes will make it through the Senate.
“That’s how I represent the people in my riding and in rural Canada.”