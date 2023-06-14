With the Taber Public Library witnessing a protest earlier this month due to their Drag Queen Story Time event as part of Taber Pride, Tamara Miyanaga, member of the Taber Public Library Board, took a moment to share the board’s opinion on the protest.
“On behalf of the library board we felt the protest was respectful, and we appreciated the support we received from the Taber Police Service,” said Miyanaga. “There was no negative altercations, and Taber Equality Alliance and those who protested were able to use the library in a peaceful and respectful manner.”
When asked about if there was a preferred method of people showing there discontent with the Drag Queen Story Time event, Miyanaga said, “No. I think the protest allowed people to express their concerns and their own values without causing interference for people who were attending the library or the Taber Equality Alliance.”
Finally to end things, Miyanaga quoted a section of the Canadian Library Association regarding intellectual freedom that she felt was poignant with reference to the entire situation. “‘Libraries have a core responsibility to safeguard and foster free expression, and the right to safe and welcoming places and conditions. To this end libraries make available their public space, and services to individuals and groups without discrimination.’”