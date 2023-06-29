Vancouver Island Regional Library services “deliver on affordability and livability,” the library system’s executive director, says.
In an invited presentation, VIRL’s executive director Ben Hyman gave an overview to the Regional District of Nanaimo board June 13 on library usage, future strategic goals and facilities planning, as well as how it could all potentially impact budgets and tax levies.
The RDN is the “heart of the system,” Hyman told the regional district board, with 50,000 active cardholders and 600,000 visits to the seven branches within the district in 2022. The RDN carries 31 per cent of the library board vote, which includes budgeting. This year, the tax levy for VIRL in the RDN increased $249,740. Electoral Area B’s portion of that increase was $34,003 making the total levy from Area B homeowners $322,556 for 2023.
Levies, as per the Library Act, are apportioned 50 per cent on population and 50 per cent on converted land value.
In Electoral Area B, 57 per cent of residents are active cardholders. The Gabriola branch accounts for 5.5 per cent of the circulation of physical materials in the regional district. Currently VIRL does not track other uses of branches such as computer and wifi use and program attendance, but intends to expand data collection.
As VIRL launches its next strategic plan in October, Hyman said the library system’s goals will include improving literacy rates and equitable access to services as well as a focus on “more intentionally aligning with local government priorities,” calling the future approach “outside the box of how most libraries usually define themselves.”
Like local governments, library branches are “contending acutely” with issues like the toxic drug crisis, housing and affordability, Hyman said. Addressing those impacts will affect the budget.
“In terms of how this lands and budget is all new costs in terms of security, health and safety, cultural support. Staff are seeing a lot of trauma, they are experiencing trauma and they’re responding with just incredible care, especially at our largest seven branches.”
In June, the VIRL board approved its new facilities master plan. Including seasonal adjustment, VIRL’s analysis suggests the population it serves could increase by 36 per cent over the next 20 years. The Gabriola branch could grow from what it defines population-wise as a small rural branch to medium.
Currently VIRL owns seven of its branches with a new in-progress build in Masset coming soon. In the condition assessment, the Gabriola branch scored 1.75 out of 5, with one defined as good. Balancing facilities with digital use, which is up in rural, remote and urban communities presents a “challenge to adapt,” Hyman said, as the system works to “continue to commit to the level of facilities and the high bar that we achieve there but also deliver on digital accessibility.” VIRL’s collection is now 38 per cent digital.
In response to a question from an RDN director about provincial funding support, Hyman said,
“While there’s a lot of notional support and qualitative support for public libraries, especially the social role and the role around literacy, the funding models haven’t kept up” provincially.
For now, VIRL’s services “really significantly deliver on affordability and livability,” Hyman said and the system is “interested in evolving to and designing for whatever comes next.”