The Town of Mattawa has been using Town App, an application for mobile phones, to send important community information and updates to users. The app is powered by Citizen Alert, and the town wants you to know it’s time for an upgrade.
Residents who want to stay in the know should download the new version of the app by September 25th, because after that “the old version will no longer work,” explained Chelsey Grant, Mattawa’s communications and digital strategies coordinator.
“So, we need to get the word out,” she emphasized, because she doesn’t want current users to miss out. After all, “all of the information about the town comes through these apps,” including road closures and any other significant updates such as when taxes are due, accidents to avoid, or notable community events.
People have been downloading the app, “but I think we can have more” sign up, she said. “Everyone has a phone, so why not have this app? It’s a great way to get notifications about what’s happening” in Mattawa “all in one place.”
The app is free to download from either the Google Play store or from Apple’s App Store. Once there, search “TownApp” (one word) and download the app. Type “Mattawa” into the first screen and select it when it appears. Once installed, you’ll be ready to receive instant notifications.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.