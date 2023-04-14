BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody says Brockton has a fight on its hands to try to get land to accommodate residential growth.
There’s a certain irony in that, considering it’s the province Brockton is fighting – the same provincial government that is “constantly touting their pro-growth mantra,” said Peabody.
“The province has decided that for the next 30 years, all housing growth should be in Port Elgin,” he added, noting that Bruce County “did try to advocate on our behalf for growth… the province rejected that.”
On the agenda for the April 11 meeting of Brockton council was a report from Monteith Brown Planning Consultants. Prior to the meeting, Peabody commented, “It’s crazy that Brockton had to hire a private planner to fight the province over red tape (regarding housing development).”
The problem is, the province looks at expansion from a countywide viewpoint. And the focus of its plans for housing expansion (Bill 23) is on the GTA, said Peabody.
“If Port Elgin fulfills the plans, or if Brockton gets a share… it doesn’t matter,” he said.
It matters in Brockton, though. Walkerton needs land for residential growth, while Saugeen Shores has an excess of such land. By the province’s rules, residential growth will be directed to Port Elgin, while Walkerton sits on a substantial amount of land zoned industrial. Brockton took what the Monteith report described as “extreme measures” to address the need for residential development in Walkerton by seeking approval of a Minister’s Zoning Order (MZO), now called a Community Infrastructure and Housing Accelerator (CIHA). The MZO was approved in November 2022.
The Monteith report further stated that while the measure addressed the immediate need, it wasn’t enough for the long term. The report proposes two additional expansion areas, one adjacent to the eastern settlement boundary, and the other at the southwest edge of Walkerton. Together, the two comprise an area of approximately 87.6 gross hectares, 60.8 net.
Peabody said while he would prefer that “Brockton be given appropriate consideration (under the Official Plan), there is a tool in the provincial toolkit to do another MZO.”
For the mayor, there are two options – plan A being adjustments to the Official Plan, and plan B the CIHA.
Actually, plan B has a certain appeal for Peabody – it involves a requirement for “attainable” housing.
“Plan B is an excellent one,” he said.
NWMO Finland trip
In his capacity as Bruce County warden, Peabody spoke of the upcoming trip to Finland. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization has extended an invitation to the warden to participate in a tour of the Finland Deep Geological Repository (DGR) as part of the process leading up to a decision on selecting the site for Ontario’s DGR.
The five-day trip takes place July 3-7.
Peabody explained that should South Bruce be selected as the site of the DGR, and should the community approve that selection through a referendum, it would have a number of ramifications for Bruce County. These include a decade-long mining process during the DGR’s construction, with heavy trucks using county roads. There would also be an impact on county EMS and social services (housing).
“I want to make sure county costs are covered, and are not passed on to the taxpayer,” Peabody said.
There are 10 representatives from South Bruce participating, including council and the CAO, and two from Huron-Kinloss.
Support was requested during the April 11 Brockton council meeting for two representatives from Brockton as well.