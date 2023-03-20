Chatham-Kent Public Health reported the first COVID-19 deaths in over a month in its weekly surveillance report released on March 15.
The two deaths that occurred during the week of March 5-11 are the seventh and eighth of 2023 and increases the total to 102 since the municipality declared a local medical emergency during a special Chatham-Kent Council meeting on March 13, 2020.
Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer’s of Health, declared the emergency, a measure allowing the redeployment of staff to assist in other areas of the municipality as needed.
Dr. Colby also ordered schools and municipal buildings to close, implemented capacity limits, and introduced physical distancing suggestions ahead of provincial mandates, which came the following week, including the closure of all non-essential businesses.
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, most restrictions have been lifted, except for masks still mandatory in hospital and senior living settings.
But an upswing in case numbers, outbreaks and two more deaths is a stark reminder that as much life has returned to normal, the virus is still around.
“It is not over yet, but the mortality is dropping,” said Dr. Colby, as the number of deaths in the southwestern region and across the province has steadily declined since the calendar turned to 2023. “This is due to immunity from vaccines and natural infection.”
“Evidence continues to accumulate that COVID vaccines are safe and very protective against serious illness, hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Colby.
Among Chatham-Kent residents age 18-over, 88.9% have received at least one vaccine dose and 58.7% have three doses.
Along with staying up to date with vaccines, Public Health says it is important to follow personal safety measures – frequent hand-washing, avoiding close contact as much as possible in crowded, indoor settings and to stay home if you’re not feeling well.
“One of the things we learned in the pandemic was that the prevalence of all respiratory viruses dropped due to public health precautions,” said Dr. Colby. “They work, especially physical distancing.”
Chatham-Kent has fared much better than neighbouring communities and other health regions in Ontario throughout the pandemic. Much of the credit goes to the proactive response to safety measures by Chatham-Kent Public Health and its EMS and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance partners.
“I am very proud of how EMS and Public Health stepped up to the plate and hit a home run,” Dr. Colby said. “CKHA was also an excellent collaborator. Things could have been much, much worse. We saw excellent vaccine uptake, especially in the elderly, and that really dropped our COVID mortality.”
Dr. Colby also credits the general public, which for the most part, was compliant with health measures that were put in place.
And as COVID-19’s variants and sub-variants seem to be finally subsiding, Dr. Colby is worried about how the public will react to the next pandemic.
“Significant pandemic fatigue has set in, and people may not be so inclined to be as compliant next time,” he said.
“The lessons of SARS in terms of stable Public Health funding are all too quickly forgotten,” said Dr. Colby, who came out of retirement last fall to fill in as acting MOH after his replacement, Dr. Mario Kangeswaren, resigned two months into the job.
Meanwhile, Public Health reported 45 confirmed new cases and two new institutional outbreaks for the week of March 5-11, down from the 83 reported new cases the week of Feb. 26-March 4 and back in the range of 41 cases for the week of Feb. 19-25.
The accumulative total is up to 11,358 confirmed cases. Still, the actual count is likely over 20,000 after changes in the provincial reporting system and concentration on high-risk individuals groups that went into effect at the start of 2022.
Public Health reported two new outbreaks in a pair of unnamed group homes with a combined six cases last week, while there are two ongoing outbreaks at Riverview Gardens, with nine cases, and Meadow Park Nursing Home, with eight cases, both in Chatham.
Public Health is still offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at its King St. E. Health Services Clinic in Chatham every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for ages 5 and up, and Fridays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for ages 6-months and up – although the clinics’ dates do not appear on the health unit’s vaccine clinic web page.
Public Health will be updating its vaccine clinic schedule for the rest of March and April by the end of this week online at www.ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccination-clinics/
Details will also be announced regarding a Spring Booster campaign starting April 3 for high-risk residents.