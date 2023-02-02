The province announced a $1-million investment to explore options of delivering medical education at Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) and the University of Lethbridge (U of L) last Thursday (Jan. 26).
The nationwide shortage of healthcare workers disproportionately affects rural areas, said the province.
The University of Alberta (U of A) and the University of Calgary (U of C) are currently the only two medical schools in the province.
“We are very hopeful that this will be not only a great opportunity for NWP but also for our whole region to be able to grow the number of trainees right here,” said Kate Potter, South Peace Professionals Attraction and Retention Committee (SPPARC) chair.
Potter is also mayor of the Town of Sexsmith.
“Students who attended NWP often come from our region and then stay in this region after they're trained,” she said.
The province said the initiative would also include hands-on training in rural communities and surrounding regional hubs.
“An investment in rural medical training is a direct investment in the future of rural and remote health in Alberta,” said Dr. Brenda Hemmelgarn, U of A Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry dean.
The funds will go to the U of A, U of C, NWP and U of L to support collaborative planning, which “will include detailed plans to support regional health professions training centres in Lethbridge and Grande Prairie,” said the province.
“Partnering with Alberta’s two medical schools and institutions in northern and southern Alberta to train doctors locally is the best path to ensuring we meet rural needs,” said Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education.
University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine Dean Dr. Todd Anderson said “75 per cent of students who train rurally will stay rurally.”
“The best model needs to be explored, and that's what the monies will be used for.”
He noted that new pathways would be created for medical students who want to study and work rurally, including who gets accepted into medical school, how to train them and where to train them.
“Expanding medical training in rural areas creates new opportunities for students who want to remain in their communities while making other students familiar with regions of the province and types of work they may not have considered before,” said Jason Copping, Minister of Health.
Copping noted the new dollars are part of a longer-term strategy while the province works on medium and short-term strategies for medical professional shortages.