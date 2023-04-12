Police in Norfolk County say a man set fire to a car parked in Simcoe late Sunday evening.
And then a few hours later, police allege, he did it again.
Officers arrested a 60-year-old Norfolk man just before midnight, after the second alleged arson on Talbot Street North, according to an OPP release.
The address and the car were known to police, because nearly four hours earlier officers had responded to a report that someone was trying to set the same car on fire, the release said.
The accused was held in police custody in advance of a court appearance to answer to two counts of arson and one count each of making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose and “intent to destroy or damage property, place, or throw an explosive substance.”
No injuries were reported.