It’s so different now. One of the main things I find, when I was raising my children, how it really was a community that raised a child. It was different. Children respected elders more and listened to them more, even if it wasn’t their own parents. That’s changed.
Now, there’s no such thing as somebody correcting a child that’s not theirs. Whereas before, it was considered fine.
When my daughter had her first child, a little boy, we were sitting down like this and talking, and he kept interrupting her.
I said, “Geez Kathy, things have changed. When you were little and I was talking to somebody, you never interrupted.”
She said, “No wonder, Ma. You’d say ‘Get out there and play!’” Kids had a lot of room to play out there in those days.
Of course my daughter and I now have a laugh about it.
She had accepted the social norms, where you listen to your children, you talk with them. That was not my experience growing up. Children were seen and not heard.
That’s a major change, and I have to tell you it’s really good. I’ve seen the difference between my grandchildren and great-grandchildren and my children. These parents are much more hands-on and involved in the little ones.
*
Tetiattíhen nòn:wa wenniseraténion. Shontakheiehiahróntie’ ne kheien’okòn:’a onktó:kenhse’ tsi kanatakwé:kon shakonehià:ron ne eksà:’a. Iah tho tétsoht ó:nen. Ratiksa’okòn:’a shes sénha shakotikweniénhstha’ ne thotiién:ton’s tánon’ sénha shes shakotiwennaráhkhwa’, ok ò:ni’ ne tóka’ iah ronwatiien’okòn:’a tekénhne. Iah tho tétsoht, wa’tewatté:ni’.
Òn:wa wenhniseraténion, iah thé: teská:ien’ ne ahonwattéhten’ tóka’ ni’ ahonwà:rihste’ raksà:’a ne iah tehonwaièn:’a. Ohén:ton eh tho nitiohtòn:ne tánon’ karihwakwenienhstòn:ne.
Tiotierénhton shiiakowí:raien ne kheièn:’a, ken’k nì:ra raksà:’a, kwah ken’ ní:ioht tsi
iakwentskó:ton teionkeníhthare’, tánon’ tehshakokarahrihtanión:ni.
Wa’kì:ron, “Há:keh Kathy, na’tewatté:ni’. Ken’k shíhsa tóka’ ónhka’k taionkenihthá:rake’ iah
nowén:ton tha’tahsekkarahrihtén:nike’.”
Wa’ì:ron’, “Kanekhé:ren, Ma, né: se’ aié:senke’, ‘Wà:s ia’tsá:ken’n tánon’ satkahri’tsherón:ni!’” Eh tho shontakahá:wi é:so rotinaktaién:tahkwe’ ne átste ahontkahri’tsheronniánion’.
Òn:wa se’ wáhi enionkeniiéshon’ ne kheièn:’a.
Wa’erihwaié:na’ ki’ ne sénha tensewatatientéhrha’ne’, nó:nen sheien’okòn:’a
enhsheiatahónhsatate’, tensewahtharónnion’. Iah eh tho tetiohtòn:ne shontonkwatehiahróntie’.
Ratiksa’okòn:’a shes enhshé:ken’ tánon’ iah thahshewennà:ronke’.
Iorihowá:nen tsi wa’tewatté:ni’, tánon’ teiotonhontsóhon akwahró:ri’ tsi wa’onkwaianeráhsten’.
Wakatkáhthon tsi niioianerátie’ tsi na’tehonterónnion ne kheiatere’okòn:’a, iesekheiatere’okòn:’a tánon’ kheien’okòn:’a. Kí:ken rotiwiraién:ton sénha shakotiienawà:se’ tánon’ shakonatia’taranihátie’ ne ken’ nihonnà:sa.