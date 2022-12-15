It’s time to tune up your singing voice.
On Saturday, the tiny Living Water Wayside Chapel will hold its first Carol Sing for anyone who wants to get in the Christmas spirit and belt out some holiday tunes.
The singing starts at 3:30 p.m. and is expected to last about 30 to 45 minutes.
Dianne Ticknor from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church will be leading the carollers.
“It is a time for people to take a few minutes out of their busy schedules and to partake in some songs of the season,” Rick Meloen, one of the organizers, wrote in an email to The Lake Report.
Since the chapel only sits six people, the singing will take place outside. So dress for the weather.
Melon isn’t sure how many will attend, but hopes there’s a good turnout.
“If this works out it may become an annual event,” he said.
The chapel is at 15796 Niagara Pkwy. in Niagara-on-the-Lake, just past Line 1 Road.