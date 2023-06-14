Due to improved air quality after recent forest fire activity, the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake has lifted the open-air burning ban as of Tuesday morning.
Last week, smoke from forest fires in Ontario and Quebec blanketed the majority of southern Ontario, prompting poor air quality alerts.
This caused the NOTL Soccer Club to cancel practices and games last Tuesday and Wednesday and the District School Board of Niagara to keep students inside last Thursday.
For most of last week, the air quality in Niagara-on-the-Lake was listed as “unhealthy” on the air quality index.
As of Tuesday, the air quality is listed as “good.”
As of Monday, Ontario has 28 active fires in northeastern Ontario, compared to 31 this time last week.
Everyone is encouraged to monitor air quality updates online at weather.gc.ca/airquality/pages/provincial_summary/on_e.html.