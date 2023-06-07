The County of Stettler Municipal Planning Commission (MPC) heard a report at their May 24 regular meeting suggesting the municipality is a popular place to live.
The MPC is comprised of members of county council and is chaired by Coun. James Nibourg.
Development Officer Rich Fitzgerald provided his regular report to board members which was comprised entirely of a comparison of last year's development statistics to this year's numbers over the same portion of the calendar.
The comparison was conducted by contrasting the number of development permits issued for various types of land uses.
Fitzgerald's report illustrated the types and numbers of developments from Jan. 1 to May 18, 2023: 18 residential permits, three commercial permits, four industrial permits, one recreation development permit, eight recreational vehicle (RV) as a dwelling permits, 14 ancillary use permits and three variance permits for a total of 51 up to May 18 of this year.
In comparison, development permits for this same time period of 2022 included: nine residential permits, three commercial permits, six industrial permits, seven RV as a dwelling unit permits, 11 ancillary permits and three variance permits for a total of 39 permits up to May 18 of 2022.
During his presentation Fitzgerald stated it’s busier in the County of Stettler planning and development department than last year with double the residential permits issued. “Little bit busier this year,” said Fitzgerald to the board members.
“The economy concerns don’t seem to be slowing developments down at all.”
The development officer noted he was quite grateful to have extra help in the planning and development department.
Commercial and industrial permits are about the same however. RV as a dwelling unit permits also remained at about the same level as the previous year.
According to the numbers presented, the County fo Stettler appears to be a popular place to live: a pie chart provided in Fitzgerald's report noted that in the 2023 time period described 35 per cent of development permits issued were residential in nature while 16 per cent were RV as a dwelling unit in nature.
Board members unanimously accepted the development officer’s report as information.