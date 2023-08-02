Ernest Beck says that leadership is a learned skill.
“Leadership demands a different approach,” he said. “I don’t think we can just expect those with a particular interest to act in a role without the qualities and skills that are demanded by leadership roles and I think I have those things and meet those qualifications.”
One of three people running for Mushkegowuk grand chief in the general election on Aug. 25, Beck said he has the experience to navigate the role.
“A greater portion of my work has been in management, and predominant in a senior management capacity,” he said. “I’ve done that work for around 30 years or so.”
Beck has served as executive director of Mushkegowuk Council, as a Moose Cree First Nation councillor and chief, as well as the executive director of both Tikinagan Child and Family Services, and Payukotayno: James and Hudson Bay Family Services.
He was the Mushkegowuk grand chief from 2003 to 2004.
“Given all the knowledge and experience I’ve had in the field, I felt like this four-year possible tenure would provide me opportunities to bring about some of the changes I thought were really necessary in the region,” he said.
Those changes include addressing the treaty aspects of leadership in the region.
“I think they’re the fundamental foundation that leads us into all the things that need to be done and all the challenges that need to be addressed,” he said. “That’s the primary vehicle.”
Beck sees the purpose of the council in the service of the community, and the constitutional work that he thinks needs to be seen as a priority going forward.
He said he’s seen the medical systems issues and he sees the need for a solid plan to move forward, especially when dealing with the issues surrounding opioid use.
“It’s prevalent in our communities and growing at a staggering rate, and I don’t think enough has been done,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to be there, despite it being such an important issue to address.”
He said that he doesn’t want to leave those living off reserve out of the services offered to members, and partnerships with communities where members live will be necessary to support those who are in need.
“I think it’s incredibly important that those partnerships and those relationships exist and continue to evolve,” he said about connections to leadership in the city of Timmins.
Beck sees the position of grand chief as one to facilitate higher-level deals and to be there to support the needs of the communities and their own leadership.
“As a grand chief, if successful in that capacity, I’m more in the position to look at higher orders of governance,” he said. “That work is where my interest is, in hopes of bringing about substantive change.”
The other candidates for grand chief are Alison Linklater and Walter Leo Friday. The winner will serve a four-year term.
This is the first time two deputy grand chief positions are also being elected.
The Deputy Grand Chief North will represent Fort Albany First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation and Attawapiskat First Nation. The Deputy Chief South is for Chapleau Cree First Nation, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Missinabe Cree First Nation in the south.
The nominees for deputy grand chief north are Rebecca Friday, Charlotte Nakoochee, Sylvina Rickard and Amos Wesley.
Natasha Martin has been acclaimed as deputy grand chief south.
The Mushkegowuk general election will be held on Aug. 25, and email voting packages can be requested up until Aug. 11.