A Sudbury outreach group has observed an increase in violence among its vulnerable community members — a population that has experienced a critical increase in numbers in 2023.
Evie Ali, executive director of the Go-Give Project, said these days her team makes contact with 70 to 115 individuals a night, a “drastic increase” from the 30 individuals they would see a night when the organization started in 2020.
Go-Give provides nutrition, harm reduction, first aid and other services to those living with substance misuse disorders, the majority of whom are homeless and live in the downtown core.
“We definitely have very meaningful relationships with our community members and some of our friends that access our services have been with us for three years, since the inception of our program, which is really great,” she said. “We love that they feel safe enough to share their problems, questions and concerns with us; however, the population increase itself has been incredibly detrimental to all services.”
Ali said many people are coming from out of town, from both southern and Northern Ontario, which is not unusual, but it’s happening in higher volumes this year.
“The increase in population will naturally have an impact on the increase in the violence,” she said. “You are putting more people in the same dire circumstances into the same limited resource pool.”
Ali said the violence is drug-related and during this time of year, incidents typically rise due to debts incurred over the winter. Dealers or those higher up the chain in the drug trade come into the community searching for those with debts, leading to drastic measures.
Ali provided a few examples. Recently, the home of a couple the organization has been helping was broken into, the man was stabbed and the woman received laceration wounds to her face, arms and hands. The man is recovering in hospital and is stabilized.
“They were essentially jumped in their sleep in their own home,” said Ali. “And this an individual who has worked very hard over the course of three years to get that housing, to provide herself with a sense of safety but due to the substance use element, these things are still a huge risk, even behind closed doors.”
Three incidents occurred over the course of a Tuesday night. A stabbing in Memorial Park and one in Medina Lane. That same night, said Ali, another community member was robbed at knifepoint, his ODSP money and belongings stolen.
“(Increased violence) is definitely something we’ve seen over the last week but I can give you 20 examples like that from over the past month,” said Ali, adding that many of these incidents go unreported because of fear of police involvement. She said many times outreach workers end up dressing wounds and providing first aid because the victims refuse to seek medical attention.
“We advocate for treatment and other services,” said Ali. “I’m 12 years sober. If I can do it, they can do it.”
Go-Give’s mobile outreach team operates seven nights a week, during the hours when other community resources are unavailable, specifically from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. However, due to increasing demand, outreach workers have been working longer hours, sometimes being called out to outlying communities.
A larger vulnerable population also means community members are now living beyond the downtown core and that has put a strain on the organization.
“We get regular phone calls in outlying communities, especially Capreol and Coniston,” said programs manager Ali Farooq. “We do have a number of individuals who are camping out there. Just because we are at capacity, we cannot attend to them.
"They are mostly at the mercy of the community there to help them out with food, with supplies. People have been very good with that but at the same time, they really need some formalized help in terms of support, housing, medical and mental health.”
Farooq said the organization realizes there is a “significant” population that is overlooked and outreach workers do attend outlying communities when they can, but “at the end of the day we do need more help.”
To be able to reach the vulnerable population in outlying areas, Ali said Go-Give would need more funding to hire more outreach workers and purchase a second outreach vehicle.
“It’s something we definitely would like to work towards and we are constantly re-evaluating but right now our capacity within the inner city core is so high … our team is doing what they can, where they can. And they’re doing a good job of it.”
The Go-Give Project was launched in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as a response to a growing need in Greater Sudbury. In May, it received $930,000 in funding through Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.
For more about the Go-Give Project, go to thegogiveproject.org.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
