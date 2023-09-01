Pembroke – The third week of the trial of Brandon Lamoureux, 29, charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of 40-year-old Gilbert Rumleskie on July 21, 2021 continued this week with questions surrounding the reliability of one the Crown’s key witnesses to the murder.
Jordan Plumb was in the witness box in the Pembroke courtroom Monday and Tuesday, marking six consecutive days he was the main source of information of the events leading up to the stabbing death of Mr. Rumleskie at the former Pine Tree Motel on Highway 60 on the edge of Eganville.
Last week Mr. Plumb admitted to the court he lied and purposely misled the OPP officers who arrived at the motel after a 911 call was placed stating a man had been stabbed. Once they secured the location and paramedics arrived on scene, members from the Killaloe OPP Detachment began their investigation into the incident.
When Mr. Plumb was transferred back to the Killaloe Detachment, he eventually told investigating officers he intervened before a fight started between the accused and the victim. He told police he got between the two men hoping to prevent a fight. He said he wrapped his arms around Mr. Rumleskie and pushed him up against a car and pinned him.
He told the court he turned around after releasing him and the victim suddenly collapsed and fell to the ground. He said after he released him he saw a knife stuck inside him as he lay on the ground and was unaware the victim had a knife during their brief interaction.
When Mr. Plumb originally took the stand last week, he admitted under oath he lied in his original statement to police out of fear of Mr. Lamoureux. The admission came after being questioned by Julian Lalande of the Crown Attorney’s Office.
He stated in the witness box he heard from other tenants of the motel Mr. Lamoureux had stabbed an individual in Eganville but was never charged and he also forcibly held a man for four days in one of the motel rooms. He was told the man was tied and left in a bathtub because he was in debt to Mr. Lamoureux. He also told the court the accused bragged about murdering a man in Ottawa and was never arrested due to a lack of evidence.
Unlike testimony he provided to Mr. Lalande, Mr. Plumb was on the receiving end of a very grueling four days cross-examination by Pembroke lawyer Mark Huckabone, who is acting defense counsel for the accused. The defence counsel maintained a friendly, yet professional manner as he painstakingly reviewed much of the content of Mr. Plumb’s original statement of July 22, 2021.
However, he became slightly more aggressive this past Tuesday, stopping short of openly accusing the witness of using his reported “memory blackouts” as a way of denying any responsibility in the factors leading up to Mr. Rumleskie’s death.
When reviewing the statement, Mr. Huckabone said Mr. Plumb and Mr. Lamoureux talked about the killing and read some of Mr. Plumb’s statements aloud in the court.
“You knew that Brandon had said something to you (referring to Mr. Lamoureux’s suggestion that he recount the false statement of his interaction with the accused and his attempt to subdue him to avoid any fighting in order to shift any blame away from them both) about lying,” he said.
“You said the first time (that) you blacked out the first time this conversation took place but since then you have said that was untrue and you have lied about your blackout ever since,” Mr. Huckabone asserted.
Mr. Plumb took about ten seconds before answering.
“The first time I said ‘I remember nothing’ and after that I lied every time the police asked about it,” Mr. Huckabone quoted as he read Mr. Plumb’s statement of his conversation with an OPP officer. “Is that true?”
“Yes,” Mr. Plumb replied.
“And this statement was made between the two of you between two cars, right?” he asked.
Mr. Plumb replied “yes.”
Mr. Huckabone referred to video footage from the motel which recorded much of the activity that day; he had already used some footage to challenge Mr. Plumb.
“Then why is that not on the video?,” he asked.
Mr. Plumb took a few seconds before answering.
“I don’t know if we were caught on video because we were between cars,” he said. “I am not sure why our heads in the back of the cars are not there but we were between cars.”
Mr. Huckabone inquired if the witness had seen the surveillance video from the crime scene and he said he had viewed it a few times. Mr. Huckabone then played the video for the court.
“You said this conversation took place between cars,” he asked as the video played and showed no such conversation between the two men.
Later in the day, he again challenged Mr. Plumb’s credibility and referred to his assertion OPP officers willingly and knowingly helped Mr. Lamoureux smoke cannabis prior to being taken into custody.
“You have previously testified that you observed Mr. Lamoureux being given a bong by the police while in their custody at the motel, is that correct?,” he asked.
Mr. Plumb said he observed the interaction shortly after an officer provided him with a cigarette.
“He was in the back of a car when it happened,” he said.
Once again Mr. Huckabone played the video of the time the men were placed in the cruisers and they could be seen on video alone in each car and no interaction took place. While the video played Mr. Huckabone said, “there is no video of an OPP officer supplying Mr. Lamoureaux with a bong. This would have taken place shortly before he was escorted to the detachment and right before the police would have started questioning him.”
“I can’t explain why it’s not on video, but I saw it,” Mr. Plumb replied.
Mr. Plumb left the witness box shortly before three o’clock and that allowed a brief statement from an expert from the Ontario's Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS). On the stand for less than an hour, he provided testimony that did not explicitly rule out the chance of Mr. Lamoureux coming into contact with the knife used to kill the victim. He said more extensive testing is required for a more accurate accounting of any DNA left on the murder victim.
Court resumes today (Wednesday) and CFS testimony is expected to continue. Four additional trial dates for next week were confirmed by Justice London-Weinstein who is presiding over the case.