Funeral arrangements have been made for the late Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands deputy mayor Gordon Ohlke, who died on Feb. 22. He was 70.
Ohlke’s obituary states that he died peacefully at home.
“Gord left us quietly in his sleep after a full life of family, adventure, dedication, and service,” it reads.
Visitations will be held at James Reid Funeral Home in Kingston, 1900 John Counter Boulevard, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and March 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The burial at Cataraqui Cemetery will be held at a later date for family only.
Joining the Canadian Forces in 1978, Ohlke, after a stint in the infantry, gravitated to the area of military intelligence and ultimately served for 35 years in Canada and overseas.
Ohlke’s military service included the Cold War, where he was involved in assessing Warsaw Pact dispositions opposite NATO in the 1980s; aid to the civil power/assistance to the civil authority operations in Western Canada in the 1990s; the Oka insurrection (1990) where he commanded the 1st Canadian Division Intelligence Company; Bosnia (2001-02) where he commanded the National Intelligence Centre in Sarajevo which supported the Canadian contribution to NATO-led SFOR; support to Operation Enduring Freedom during the war against al-Qaida; and Afghanistan (2009-10) where he commanded ASIC(Forward) at the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Kandahar City.
Ohlke viewed his time in Afghanistan combatting the insurgency there as the pinnacle of his career, his obituary notes. Other activities to which he contributed included the formulation of intelligence doctrine during the turbulent 1990s and representing Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces in international venues, including NATO, ABCA, and the Conference of American Armies.
Graduating from Queen's University in 1978, he later earned his Masters in War Studies from the Royal Military College in 2008.
Ohlke was also a member of the Battlefield Tour Guild, where he conducted battlefield tours internationally. Ohlke spoke to many Remembrance Day ceremonies, classrooms and fundraiser dinners.
After retirement, he was twice elected as a councillor in Ward 2 of TLTI and was recently elected Deputy Mayor by his colleagues. Ohlke was president of the Kingston and the Islands Federal Conservative Party.
“While he left us too soon, we hold our memories together of the man we knew and the man we loved,” Ohlke’s obituary concludes.
In lieu of flowers, Ohlke’s family asks for donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation, Lionsheart Inc. (foodbank) or St. Mark's Anglican Church, Barriefield, or a charity close to one's heart.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)