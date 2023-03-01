Haldimand-Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis is rebuffing criticism of her recent meeting with a far-right German politician.
Lewis and fellow Conservative MPs Dean Allison and Colin Carrie were recently photographed dining with Christine Anderson, a Member of European Parliament from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AFD) party, who was touring Canada in support of the “Freedom Convoy” protests.
That meeting raised the ire of Canadian Jewish organizations, as the AFD has espoused antisemitic and Islamophobic ideology.
Lewis declined an interview request from Metroland Media, instead saying in a written statement that as an MP she is “required to meet with foreign officials quite frequently and often do not share the views of those officials or their parties.”
Lewis, a lawyer by trade, called herself “a staunch defender of human rights” who continues to “condemn any views that are racist or hateful.”
The MPs who met with Anderson claim not to have known of her anti-vaccine, anti-refugee and anti-immigration views.
In November 2021, Lewis herself was called out by the head of Haldimand-Norfolk’s vaccine rollout after the MP made comments questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Lewis did not specifically denounce Anderson’s controversial stances in her recent statement, but expressed her support for immigrants, “including those in the LGBTQ community.”
She noted she is an immigrant herself who understands “the vital role that immigration plays, both to us as Canadians and to those seeking to build a better life here in Canada.”
In response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blasting the Tory MPs — following Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre calling Anderson’s views “vile” — Lewis returned fire online.
“The PM wore Blackface, denigrating Black people; throws minority women under the bus. Now he suggests I’m racist for meeting a sitting EU MP?” she tweeted.
That response did not sit well with Norfolk County councillor Kim Huffman.
“That is absolutely no apology for your actions,” Huffman tweeted at Lewis. “For once, do the right thing.”
Former Norfolk mayor Dennis Travale tweeted that the local Conservative riding association should “review and reflect on their ‘parachute’ candidate who they so enthusiastically endorsed.”
— With files from Tara Lindemann and Kevin Jiang