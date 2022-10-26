GUYSBOROUGH – Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) posted a message on their Facebook page on Oct. 15 notifying the public that the department was “aware of lobster fishing activity in the vicinity of St. Peter’s Bay, Chedabucto Bay and Canso in Nova Scotia.”
The post went on to note that, “Until the commercial lobster seasons begin in this area in April, only food, social and ceremonial (FSC) harvesting under a DFO-issued licence is authorized by the Department.”
Ginny Boudreau, manager of the Guysborough County Inshore Fishermen’s Association (GCIFA), told The Journal on Oct. 19 that illegal fishing had been reported in the area multiple times this past month.
“It’s lobster traps. They don’t have buoys on them and they’re sunk,” Boudreau said.
It is the GCIFA’s understanding that there is a Food, Social and Ceremonial (FSC) fishery underway in nearby Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 29 and, “some of the vessels that are participating in that fishery are docked at the Tickle Wharf in Canso,” said Boudreau, adding that some of the association’s fishers have come across gear “in 31A [next to LFA 29] that we have no idea if it is legally or illegally set because we don’t know who owns it. And that’s why we reported it to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for them to investigate to see if this gear has tags and if those tags have legitimate access to 31A because that’s the other thing we haven’t been told clearly; who has access here to a food and ceremonial fishery.”
An information request to DFO from The Journal regarding access to fishing in LFA 31A and the FSC fishery received the following reply on Oct. 24, via email: “Annapolis Valley First Nation and the Native Council of Nova Scotia were issued licences to fish lobster for food, social and ceremonial (FSC) purposes in LFA 31A. To exercise this right, each Indigenous community designates fishers to catch what is needed for their family or the community under the licence. The usual approach is for communities to provide DFO with their list of harvesters designated to fish under their FSC licence. The Minister of DFO designates harvesters if the requested list of designated harvesters is not provided by the community. FSC seasons vary by species and fishing area. Many FSC fisheries are open year-round and occur outside of commercial seasons.
“The Department can confirm that reports of suspected unauthorized lobster fishing activity in LFA 31A have been received. As these matters are part of ongoing enforcement activity, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” the email stated.
Under the Supreme Court of Canada’s Sparrow Decision (1990), the court recognized parliament’s authority to regulate fisheries to ensure conservation and management as well as Indigenous people’s right to fish.