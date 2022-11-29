The James Smith Cree Nation received a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday, November 28, where he announced $62.5 million in support, $42.5 million of which is earmarked for a new community wellness centre and the repurposing of the existing Sakwatamo Lodge. To support the healing, mental health, and well-being of community members impacted by the events of the Labour Day weekend and support Indigenous-led community safety approaches, he said there will also be an ongoing $4.5 million coming from the Federal government. Chief Wally Burns said of Monday’s event, “His visit gives us confidence that we can continue to work together to meet our long-term goals that include our need for treatment centres and self-administered policing.”
The additional $20 million which will be dispersed over four years, will go toward the nationwide Pathways to Safe Indigenous Communities Initiative aimed to further the work already started to end violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+. These monies will not only help the James Smith Cree Nation but other communities as well in developing and delivering community-based safety and wellness projects. “Proper care and interventions can help avert crises,” Trudeau said. “This is why access to culturally grounded mental health and addictions care are so important.” Further in a press release from the Prime Minister’s office, it affirmed that access to quality mental health care that is culturally relevant and trauma-informed is critical to the well-being of communities and to support recovery from the pain, trauma and loss inflicted by tragedies such as the horrific violence this past September.
Family members of the victims and band leaders met privately with the Prime Minister at the band office, after he visited the cemetery where most of the victims were laid to rest. Darryl Burns whose sister Gloria was one of the victims, said it was important that the Prime Minister came to the First Nation. The issues that stem from the impact of colonization and residential schools, he said, have been ‘pushed to the back burner’ for many years. “And we are still living with those effects today even though residential schools have been closed for a number of years. All those negative impacts are being passed on from generation to generation.”
The September stabbing rampage amplified calls for more Indigenous-led policing, and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has promised to "work around the clock" to get legislation tabled this fall that would declare Indigenous policing an essential service. Chief Burns has been among those calling for tribal policing and has also said the community needs funding for housing, especially for those reluctant to return to homes where family members were killed. Brian (Buggy) Burns and his family are but one such example. His wife, Bonnie, and son Gregory were killed in the early morning hours of September 4th. Indigenous Services Canada will provide funding for four homes, however with winter upon us they likely won’t be available until the spring. Buggy, who is still living in a motel with his remaining family, built his home seven years ago, but now he wants to burn it down and, in its place, erect a monument and three crosses. "When you have a murder in your house, you are supposed to burn your place down and start over," he said. "So, I am just following customs and protocol from what my traditional ways are."
Chief Wally Burns called on the whole community to come together to help build the new wellness centre. “We’re all here to try and help, and we’ll be here to try and get this thing moving for you. Let’s build it for ourselves.”