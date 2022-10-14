ST. STEPHEN • St. Stephen is expected to see its first warming centre this winter as the town grapples with a rising level of homelessness.
St. Stephen council approved Thursday night a $10,000 contribution to the new Unsheltered Population Working Group to open and operate the warming centre. Plans are to run the centre from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, with doors expected to open within the next 15 to 30 days, but those details are still being confirmed, said Tanner Stewart, a St. Stephen resident who serves on the committee.
The former Dooley's location at the corner of Prince William and King streets is being considered to house the warming centre, Stewart added, but no final decisions have been made.
Details of the warming centre proposal were presented to St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern and council members at a special Thursday night council meeting. The proposal was presented in front of more than 10 residents, with a discussion between working group and council members about issues like security and staffing at the centre.
Council ultimately voted 5-2 in favour of making a $10,000 contribution to the project, with councillors Marg Harding and Ken Parker voting against the proposal.
Harding said she doesn't think the warming centre "will do any good."
She said she has experience working as a law enforcement officer for more than 30 years and has "lived in a community where there was a drug house in each side of me."
"I know the drug world, I've seen it, and I don't think there is anything that can be done for the people who don't want to do anything for themselves," Harding said. "These people have no respect for our community at all."
But Coun. Vic Thiessen, who has been spearheading the initiative and was also behind the formation of the working group, said a survey was done with the town's homeless population and a majority of them said they would use a warming centre. He is "very excited" to work with the 20 organizations involved in the working group, and is happy with the types of solutions they are bringing to the table.
The warming centre is a short-term solution to help the homeless population through this winter, Thiessen said, with the group working toward other long-term ideas to provide supportive housing. He added that the warming centre will give them an opportunity to study things like the number of people using the service and the kind of activities going on both inside and outside the centre.
Mat Rouleau, a member of the homelessness task force, said the group, which was formed two months ago, has been working to assess the situation with St. Stephen's homeless population and to come up with possible long-term solutions to help them.
He mentioned that the group saw an immediate need to set up a warming centre. The committee is now seeking funding for an outreach worker to assess individuals, and the group is also looking toward future long-term supportive housing solutions.
Out of a total of 30 homeless people surveyed by the working group, Stewart said 15 of them mentioned that they have become homeless for the first time and only within the past six months. He said rising property costs are resulting in many landlords selling their houses, bringing tenants to the streets.
The working group plans to use the $10,000 in municipal funding to leverage funding from the provincial and federal governments, Stewart said. He added that the group is also looking for "appropriate social support" from other organizations in the province.
The funding proposal was initially brought up at a St. Stephen council meeting last week. In the absence of MacEachern, council decided to table the item, resulting in the mayor calling a special council meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal.
He said the step of a warming centre will help assist the town's homelessness situation at least in some way and "hopefully" those who were against it "will appreciate it" once change happens.
MacEachern said he is seeing the community support the group's work by providing meals and clothes to those without a home.
"If our $10,000 brings one person off the street and gets them on their feet to back living again, you know, in a better way, then that's all worth it to me."