Takedown NOTICE
Please DO NOT USE story slugged LJI-BC-SPOTTED-LAKE headlined Known for its healing ‘spots,’ syilx people are protecting this miraculous lake. This story has been killed by its news editor.
Regards,
Local Journalism Initiative
AVIS d'annulation
Prière de NE PAS PUBLIER l'article identifié LJI-BC-SPOTTED-LAKE et intitulé Known for its healing ‘spots,’ syilx people are protecting this miraculous lake. Cet article a été annulé par le rédacteur en chef de la publication.
Merci de votre collaboration,
Initiative de journalisme local