In the early days of the New Year, Kevin Edwards decided he’d had enough.
For five years, the 63-year-old had lived in a modest unit in Balmoral Apartments, a high-rise residential building at 720 Bruce Ave. A community housing project operated by the City of Greater Sudbury, Balmoral is located in a subdivision off Notre Dame Avenue, just minutes away from Value Village and The Brick in one direction, and the historic St-Jean-de-Brebeuf Church in the other.
At 17 storeys and 250 units, it’s the largest housing property owned by Greater Sudbury Housing Corporation and provides much needed rent-geared-to-income housing for adults and seniors, many of who have physical disabilities or mental illness.
But in recent years, residents believe inaction and neglect has led to severely deteriorating conditions.
Balmoral has been called “notorious” for the high volume of drug trafficking, prostitution and violence, including multiple homicides in the last few years. Residents said stairwells are often littered with used needles and soiled by human excrement. Fire alarms go off at all hours, units are broken into, and hundreds of noise and disturbance complaints are called into 311 each year.
With these problems reaching a crisis point, Edwards decided to spur his fellow residents to take action. On a blank piece of lined paper, he handwrote a message and pinned it up in the building’s lobby:
"Petition: To all at 720 Bruce Ave building, if (you) are all tired of the stuff that's happening in this building then please, sign this!"
Within days, more than 50 residents had signed. And in just over a week, he called residents together for a meeting to share their firsthand experiences living at Balmoral Apartments.
Here are just some of their stories.
Marie Robichaud, age 64 - Seven years at Balmoral
Balmoral Apartments is home to many seniors. Originally built exclusively for seniors, it wasn’t until the mid-1990s that younger adults were allowed to move in.
Despite the designation change, many of the building’s units are still occupied by seniors, including those with mental illnesses and physical disabilities.
Marie Robichaud, 64, said she is one of many senior residents now afraid to leave their units.
“These issues have been going on for years and years and it’s just getting worse,” she said. “Sometimes, there are drug dealers trying to push their way into the door. We, the tenants, received letters telling us we could get a fine if we let them in. What are we supposed to do? Stand by the door and hold it closed so they can beat us up? That’s exactly what happens. People get hurt.”
From 2017 to 2022, Greater Sudbury Police Services received an average of 455 calls from Balmoral every year. In 2019, call volumes peaked at 499 reports and remained high the next year with 493 calls received.
"Calls for service are dispatched based on priority that is determined by a number of factors including but not limited to imminent danger, presence of weapons, violence, presence of the suspect, crime in progress, etc.," said Kaitlyn Dunn, communications coordinator for the police service. "Our top priority when responding to any call for service is public and officer safety."
While overall call volumes are consistent year-to-year, non-emergency calls to 911 increased significantly.
For example, there was an 88 per cent rise in non-mental health related welfare checks for Balmoral residents, as well as a 42 per cent increase in calls regarding trespassing and a 23 per cent increase in disturbance calls.
Residents like Robichaud said police and other emergency services are constantly at their doors.
“We’re not safe,” she said. “We walk around with our phones videotaping all the time. I check when I walk into the elevator. I don't take the stairs anymore because I'm terrified."
Ramona Young, 56 - Two years at Balmoral
Last January, 62-year-old resident Jeffrey Stone was shot and killed on the balcony of a top floor unit at Balmoral. It was the third homicide to occur on Bruce Avenue in a year.
Since then, Ramona Young said security enforcement efforts have dwindled. Instead of conducting regular patrols of stairwells and hallways, she said they’ve been spending most of their time in their office by the main entrance.
“Ever since (the shooting), security are doing nothing,” she said. “The police used to be here, back in the early 2000. I was a (personal support worker), so some of my clients were in the building. They used to have what I called the Cop Shop. I think they should bring that back.”
Greater Sudbury Housing Operations, the building’s landlord, said staff has previously worked with police to review the building and implement crime prevention measures.
That included expanding the security office, installing signage and increasing lighting. They’re also in the process of installing cameras in the stairwells.
But Young said it hasn’t made much of a difference.
"We want our building to be safe. I don't have a choice to leave," she said. "If I want to speak up, that's my right. I waited for five years to get into housing."
But it isn’t just security that’s a concern. Young said the fire alarm is constantly being pulled, bringing the Fire Department to the building on a regular basis.
"We had somebody my first year here throw a lit cigarette bud down the trash shoot," she said. “I had a knee replacement. You realize how many flights of stairs you have to go down to the main floor?”
Housing Operations officials said they are "working with Police and Fire Services to identify and charge individuals responsible for falsely activating fire pull stations."
Denise Lebreton, 60 – 10 years at Balmoral
More than 30 years ago, Denise Lebreton lived at Balmoral when it was still a seniors-only building. Now she’s living there again, but it hasn’t been easy.
“Last year, I broke my foot in front of the building because (the snow) wasn’t cleaned,” she said. “I broke it on the ice. The same thing is happening this year again. Parking lots are not being cleaned properly. I can’t shovel because I have COPD, a heart problem. But I’m parked in a handicap zone and there’s a huge snow bank behind my car.”
Navigating poor winter maintenance on her broken foot raised questions about the building’s overall accessibility.
According to Housing Operations, “Snow clearing of sidewalks are completed to (City of Greater Sudbury) standards.”
Elevator maintenance has also posed concerns in the 17-storey building. Lebreton said disruptions have been frequent and unpredictable, making it difficult to navigate for those with mobility issues.
“The elevators are always broken,” she said. “I’m full of anxiety and depression living here.”
Housing Operations said service disruption in 2022 was significant because the elevators were being upgraded and replaced.
“There were periods of time when only one elevator car was available, which caused some service delays,” it said. “Housing operations works with the elevator contractors and TSSA (Technical Standards and Safety Authority) to ensure our elevators are maintained and service disruptions are limited.”
Mike Guenette, 65 - Seven years at Balmoral
Sandwiched between two noisy neighbours, 65-year-old Mike Guenette has run out of options for dealing with never-ending disturbances.
"The one below me is yelling, and screaming, and arguing," he said. "And the one above me is hammering constantly in the morning. The only way I know how to drown out the negativity is through harmony. So I turn on my music. I listen to classical, French, opera, anything but heavy metal."
He’s also been struggling to deal with persistent smells - everything from perfumes and colognes to more putrid smells of human waste, garbage, and cigarette smoke.
"If you wear cologne on my floor, I just go nuts,” he said. “It does something to me. It's a trauma that I endured as a young kid. I want this place to be scent free.”
Theses day-to-day nuisances have escalated to severe levels and caused significant disruption for a number of residents.
In 2022, the City of Greater Sudbury received 771 complaints from Balmoral residents through 311, the 24-hour non-emergency hotline. Reports varied from noise and animal complaints to security concerns, including trespassing, loitering, and unwanted people on the property.
But residents like Guenette said these complaints have yet to amount to any action.
In response to a request for comment, city communications officer Sacha Novak said residents may not always be informed if their complaint received any follow-up.
“Any complaint received by 311 are followed up on by the appropriate department,” Novak said. “In some cases, the resident who makes the complaint may not be privy to the outcome of the investigation, but if the case is closed, it has been addressed appropriately.”
Mel Gour, 40 – less than 1 year at Balmoral
While Mel Gour has only been at Balmoral for a few months, she’s probably seen enough pests to last a lifetime.
I had fruit flies like you wouldn’t believe,” she said. “Everybody did, all summer. I put up those sticky tape things and they’d be filled within hours. I had plants on my patio that died because of the bugs. Other people get roach infestations, bedbug infestations. We get mice all the time.”
The bug problem has made it difficult for her to do even the most basic everyday tasks.
““I couldn’t even cook in my unit, because my neighbour is hoarding next door,” she said. “I’m spending more money on take that I don’t have.”
These maintenance complaints extend past pests to the halls and stairwells. While Gour said she’s filed complaints to improve maintenance, upkeep isn’t where it should be. Other residents added the building’s condition has led to a high turnover of housekeeping staff.
“Nobody does anything. We see things in our hallways, in our stairwells. There are people defecating everywhere, people shooting up everywhere. There’s blood in the hallways and the stairwell. And we’ve got to call that in? That’s not our job.”
Housing Operations said it oversees building maintenance, including the cleaning contract.
“Cleaning services are scheduled for eight hours per day on weekdays and four hours on weekends,” they said. “Maintenance staff are on duty from 8 a.m. to midnight during the week. After hours and on weekends, Maintenance staff respond to emergency maintenance calls when reported.”
Robert Demers, 61 - Nine years at Balmoral
For residents like Robert Demers, who’s lived in Balmoral for nearly a decade, it feels like nothing ever changes. And trying to get answers can been like a never-ending wild goose chase.
"Housing (Operations) says write letters and send it to them," he said. "I've written so many letters! They say call bylaw. Bylaw says, well, that doesn't have anything to do with us; send it to the police. We go to the police and oh no, that's all up to bylaw. Nobody wants to take responsibility … Who are we supposed to talk to?"
In a statement, Housing Operations said a process is in place to allow tenants to file formal complaints.
But the more serious allegations can take a long time to address. Provincial legislation requires landlords to respond to claims and process eviction through the Landlord and Tenants Board. But securing a hearing can take up to a year.
Due to COVID-19 related delays, Housing Operations said evicting tenants accused of violence and other serious offences, has been a challenge that’s “causing issues.”
And just like with 311, residents who complain often don’t know if anything is being done.
"The lengthy process causes residents to think that the landlord is not doing anything with the complaints," said Housing Operations. "And confidentiality does not allow staff to disclose where in the eviction process we are at."
Jerry Lebreche, 63 - 23 years at Balmoral
Among residents' biggest concerns is how widespread drug usage and trafficking is, among both residents and guests.
The issue is now so well-known that a poster from Public Health Sudbury and Districts has been stapled to a bulletin board in the lobby, warning residents not to touch needles they may find lying around.
Last year, police made multiple arrests of residents and individuals hiding on the property in connection with a number of separate investigations into drug trafficking.
While safety concerns abound when it comes to drug use at Balmoral, it’s also the reason why no single solution will solve Balmoral’s problems.
One of the longest-standing residents at Balmoral, Jerry Lebreche knows what it's like to live with an addiction. And when he first moved into his unit in 1999, he said Balmoral was the perfect place to recover.
"When I moved into this building, it was all seniors," he said. "Me being a recovering alcoholic and then being a recovering drug addict, I never dealt with them. I had to learn to deal with them mentally and emotionally."
Now, the conditions in Balmoral have worsened the mental health of residents, including Lebreche's. And for those dealing with addiction like he did, it doesn't make recovery any easier.
"When I think I've seen it all and heard it all here, I haven't," he said. "When I was younger, I was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Living in a big building like this, it reminds me of being in prison and only the strong survive."
Opioid related incidents in Sudbury are among the highest in the province. In 2022, 62 people died and 429 visited emergency departments for confirmed opioid overdoses.
As a social housing project, Balmoral is home to many low-income residents who don't have anywhere else to go. Residents often rely on financial support — like Lebreche who receive Ontario Disability Support Program payments — and fear for their safety, don't have other housing options. For those experiencing mental illness or addictions issues, access to housing is key to their health and safety.
While Greater Sudbury Police said it does use its enforcement arm for both overt and covert activities to investigate illicit drug dealing and trafficking, police activity alone isn't going to solve Balmoral's problems as long as broader, city-wide issues persist.
So far, those efforts have included partnerships with more than 40 social services providers to improve access to services, including treatment and harm reduction.
"We continue to work collaboratively with community partners to address the root causes of social disorder, including homelessness, addiction and mental health in order to ensure the appropriate response prior to police intervention," said Dunn of the police service.
"Our focus continues to be on providing wraparound support services to victims and survivors, as well as those living with addictions and/or mental health issues, while at the same time addressing community safety."