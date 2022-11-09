Two adults rushed from their home Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, to escape a fast-spreading blaze that destroyed their home in Bulls Creek, south of Woodstock.
Woodstock Fire Department Chief Harold McLellan said his team quickly responded to the fire call at 2:19 p.m. Despite the quick response, the chief said, the first firefighters arrived on site on Crain Street to find the wooden structure fully engulfed in flames.
McLellan said he believes two adults were at home when the fire started. All other residents, including at least one child, were away.
The chief said it appeared the fire started on the front porch, quickly spreading up the walls to reach the roof.
“It was already into the roof when we arrived,” he said.
The house sits near the end of a residential cul-de-sac overlooking Bulls Creek.
“It’s a total loss,” McLellan said.
The fire chief said early indications point to the fire as accidental and not suspicious.
He said the blaze destroyed the home and all its contents.
The only portions of the house still standing were a patio next to the driveway and a wall leading to the garage.
McLellan said the Meductic Fire Department provided mutual aid with a driver and tanker truck who joined Woodstock fire crews hauling water from the nearby creek.