ST. MARY’S – After three long years, the St. Mary’s Fitness Centre is open again, now better than ever, says Kerri Jack, municipal Director of Recreation and Community Development.
“We’ve been working with partners at St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy [SMECA] and the Strait Regional Centre for Education [SRCE] to install a new [access] system,” she said, adding that the work also included developing “an operations program to help increase public accessibility while ensuring the facility is available for youth to enjoy during school hours.”
Patrons now require a fob to access the centre — which had been ordered to close in March 2020 due to concerns about the Covid 19 pandemic — between 3-10 p.m., Monday to Friday. Jack said users must register to purchase their fob for “a small fee,” after which they have “unlimited access to the facility during [opening] hours.”
The centre — located in the community wing of SMECA — is equipped with treadmills, exercise bikes, and free weights. “The facility offers all of the same fitness equipment and experience as it had previously,” she said. “To ensure safety, users must work-out in pairs.”
Meanwhile, two new treadmills to replace aging equipment are on their way, thanks to funding received through the province’s Active Communities Fund, administered by the Department of Communities, Culture Tourism and Heritage.
“The Municipality will work closely with staff at SMECA and SRCE to monitor the new system, ensure users are following all of the operational guidelines and make changes as necessary,” Jack said.