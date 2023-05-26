Limerick Township council heard from Dwayne Sutherland and Jody Grant from McDougall Insurance Bancroft at their meeting on May 15. Sutherland told them it was a quick high-level review of their insurance coverage, which was being renewed from May 5, 2023 to May 5, 2024. Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, comments on this presentation.
Sutherland and Grant attended the Limerick Township council meeting on May 15 to give them a review of their insurance coverage which was being renewed from May 5, 2023 to May 5, 2024, and provide options to said coverages if they wanted to pursue them.
Mayor Kim Carson introduced Sutherland and asked him to proceed. He mentioned that Grant had been working with Tisdale on the township’s policy maintenance and any changes and that they had both worked on the township’s accounts.
Sutherland told council that their insurance package was with Intact Insurance Entities, formerly Frank Cowan, which is a leader in municipal insurance throughout Canada and a Canadian owned company with a well-established insurance program.
Through this program, he said there were excellent advantages available to Limerick including; great risk management resources, in-house claims management, asset valuation and risk inspection and a lot of educational services at their disposal.
Next, Sutherland brought up the risk inspection that Tisdale had requested last year, the results of which he said can be good or bad, but in Limerick’s case, it was good. He said they did an evaluation of the township properties and determined the replacement costs of all buildings.
“Surprisingly, we were bang on and only a couple of hundred thousand dollars off. Some of the buildings were higher than they should have been and some were lower. So, I think the total difference was $233,000 on your property, which is actually pretty spectacular considering rising inflation. And there were no recommendations as we can often get pages of recommendations when it comes back with problems with equipment. So that’s great. Well done there,” he says.
Regarding their coverage, the township has a $15 million no aggregate policy on their liability.
“No aggregate is pretty important. So what that means is that if you got sued one-hundred times, there’s not a cap on that $15 million. So you continuously get coverage for that,” he says.
Sutherland said they also had a couple of umbrella policies that were aggregate policies; one for $10 million and one for $25 million.
“So really, the township has a $50 million liability policy per occurrence,” he says.
Sutherland says that when they speak about liability, that’s commercial/general liability (bodily injury, property damage) and third party liability (roads, sidewalks), and that they also include the same limits and coverage used with respect to their professional liability insurance.
Sutherland says the township also has coverage in place for Environmental liability, Crime liability, and Cyber Protection liability.
Three different types of accident insurance are also covered under the township’s insurance according to Sutherland. These are; Councillors’ coverage, which is a 24-hour coverage and provides a weekly disability of $500 (with $300 per week part-time coverage), and a $250,000 coverage for accidental death or dismemberment. Firefighters’ coverage, which is a specialized coverage through VFIS (the largest provider of insurance for Canadian fire departments, a division of CVIS), provides $150,000 for accidental death or dismemberment, and a disability coverage for the first four weeks of $300 per week and $500 per week thereafter. Volunteers’ coverage provides a disability coverage of $500 per week ($300 per week part-time), and a $50,000 coverage for accidental death and dismemberment.
In response to a question from Councillor Jan MacKillican, Sutherland said that the councillors’ coverage was more than the firefighters’ coverage because the firefighters also had coverage through Workers Compensation and other benefits, while generally councillors do not have access to any benefits.
Next up, Sutherland discussed the township’s property insurance, saying that they found out through the inspection that they have approximately $3.8 million in replacement cost coverage for their buildings, plus another $3 million in additional coverage. He added that there was a $5,000 deductible on their policy.
“Something to consider, there is a $50,000 rider on there that covers bridges and culverts. There is no flood or earthquake coverage, so you may want to consider adding flood or earthquake. But flood tends to be a more common peril. If there’s a washout of culverts it’s not a great deal of coverage, but $50,000 can quite often put in a culvert,” he says.
For the township’s auto insurance, Sutherland said it was $50 million, with a $5,000 deductible. He told them that the auto insurance for municipalities was slightly different, for they get the replacement costs of vehicles that are bought new or leased. So if a vehicle gets written off after five or 10 years, and the value of the vehicle is only $30,000 at that time, the township would get the new replacement cost for it, say $80,000.
Sutherland also brought up changing the township’s deductible from $5,000 to $10,000 for a modest savings per year of $2103, but said he wouldn’t recommend it, for if they had multiple claims in a year, it could get quite expensive with a deductible that is double what it is now.
Sutherland concluded his presentation and asked if there were any questions.
MacKillican had a couple of questions on the township’s coverage or lack thereof with respect to prior and pending litigation and legal costs associated with pay equity issues. While Sutherland did not have answers to those queries at that moment, he did say he would get back to her with those answers as soon as possible.
The full insurance renewal document can be found in the May 15 meeting agenda at www.limerick.ca. Tisdale told The Bancroft Times on May 16 that Limerick did the risk assessment mentioned by Sutherland during his presentation, following last year’s presentation for insurance renewal. She said that they were happy with the services provided for the risk assessment.
“We did this to evaluate our assets within the township, which had not been done in quite some time. They evaluated all the buildings within the municipality and from there they identified some areas of concern that needed to be addressed. They identified four things that needed improvement, all of which are small items, such as replacing outlets with GFI outlets, or installing barricades outside the garage doors to stop accidental impacts to the building,” she says. “Limerick will be signing the insurance agreement and I do not foresee any changes to the policy at this time.”