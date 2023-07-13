The Local Community Food Centre hosted its 2023 AGM covering the impact for the 2022 year in June.
In 2022, food insecurity remained a top concern across Ontario due to skyrocketing costs of food due to inflation and economic uncertainty, as well as insufficient income support programs.
Board Chairperson Gary Wreford discussed the challenges post-COVID-19 due to decreased government funding and also addressed finances and hiring a new Executive Director in 2022. From here, Wreford discussed that 2023 would be another year of rebuilding and committing to increase fundraising efforts.
Wreford noted, “While it has been a challenging year, we have been able to keep up the good work that The Local is well known for. We have been, and still are, transitioning from our operation during the last two years of COVID. We are currently in a “Reimagine Project” that we expect will help us determine how The Local moves forward,” he noted.
Margaret Smart, The Local Community Food Centre Executive Director, noted changes due to COVID, “We recognize that there are things below that surface that we need to continue to rebuild and repair and restore,” she said, “because the foundations were shaken during COVID.”
The Local Community Food Centre offers food access programs that help encourage healthy eating habits for families across the city of Stratford and Perth County. These programs consist of an Access Market where community members are able to purchase fresh, affordable food every week.
Smart noted, “It is community and food and the opportunity to bring people together around a universal need for good and healthy food that helps drive our programs.”
The Local had a very heavy impact on the Stratford community in 2022, offering 27,286 meals to those in need as well as over 203 food-skill classes. Over 1,680 volunteer hours were noted.
Community Meals are provided for lunch and dinner weekly, and The Local also has a “Pizza Bake” where fresh pizzas are made in an outdoor oven throughout the summer.
The Food Skills program provides community members with increased food-skill education programs to enhance well-being and health. It includes programs such as the Urban Farmers Program, Seed, Feed and Lead and also includes a community garden where a 3.5-acre site with allotment gardens, an edible forest and an orchard offer the community can enhance their knowledge and share gardening tips and information.
Most impactfully noted was that 79% of those surveyed say that their mental health has improved due to their involvement at The Local; one community member noted, “Participating in the gardens and being outdoors with others has been good for my physical health, too.”
93% of those surveyed said they felt an increased sense of belonging and support since coming to The Local, “If you have that sense of belonging, it impacts your mental health. A sense of purpose and gives you the ability to help someone else,” another member noted.
The local offers educational opportunities to enhance involvement within the community and provides tools and attainable actions to foster belonging in Stratford. These programs are training programs and promote inclusion, advocacy and healthy living.
Smart ended with an impactful statement to bring staff and board members into the 2023 year. “If we keep that vision before us, we will be united in our efforts to continue to build this place until all that it can be, and we will see that incredible vision continue to come to life at all levels right here, at The Local.”