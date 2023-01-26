A local couple have asked Nakusp Village council to approve a project to install a town clock on Nakusp’s main street.
Lorna and John Guild say they’d like to see a clock installed at the corner of Broadway and 5th, next to the historic village courthouse.
“It’s kind of a geographical centre, between the rail cars and Nelson Avenue, so it would make a great focal point downtown, for the centre of town,” John Guild said in a presentation to council on January 9. “And it’s quite easy to give directions to friends and tourists to any business from that point there, as an anchor point in town.”
The Guilds have selected a design for the clock, and pledged to put up the first $5,000 of the cost, and spearhead efforts to raise the other $10,000 or so necessary. He asked the town to supply a cement pad for the clock, provide a power source and install the clock.
But in an era of instant information, does the town need an old-school town clock, complete with Roman numerals on the face? Guild said they’ve proven popular in other Kootenay towns like Castlegar and Invermere.
“Most people have cell phones, but it makes a great focal point and kind of anchors the town,” he said. “People walking down the street don’t have to dig out their cell phone to check the time, it’s there. And it’s just a nice addition to a community.”
Council liked the idea, but many details will have to be worked out before any decision is made. They received his presentation as information, and the Guilds were asked to work with Village staff to develop the idea further.