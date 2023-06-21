CASEY TOWNSHIP - The Casey Township Mini-Olympics is emerging from the pandemic with a full line-up of activities and an even dozen teams competing for prizes June 23-25.
Casey Township Recreation Committee chair Gisele Lachapelle said there will be games, surprise games, prizes and lots of fun for people to watch and to participate in. There will be a canteen, shelter from the heat, a cooling tent with a mist, a play area for the children, crafts and more.
Recreation Committee member Catherine Trudel has been spearheading the organization of the event gathering teams, sponsors and prizes. The last Mini-Olympics was in 2019.
Lachapelle said other committee members have been assisting Trudel as she gets the event rolling again.
There will be slo-pitch, volleyball, horseshoes and more. Teams need to participate to accumulate points for prizes at the end.
Among the line-up of games are some surprises that no one will know until they happen, Lachapelle explained.
Both Friday and Saturday activities will go late into the evening, and there will be an obstacle race on Saturday evening starting at 8 p.m. and minnow races in the arena starting at 10 p.m.
Entertainments for the children will include a craft on Saturday afternoon, face painting on Sunday afternoon, a big pit of fresh sand to play in, and more.
The team with the most points will be crowned Mini-Olympics champions.
"It's usually a very fun weekend. Lots of people come to watch," said Lachapelle.