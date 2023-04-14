Last week’s Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Special Assembly did not conclude discussions on recommendations for Canada’s National Action Plan, but it was nevertheless a chance to connect with First Nations leaders from across the country.
“I love going to these because I actually get a chance to discuss with other grand chiefs,” said Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) grand chief Victor Bonspille.
“For me, it’s important to keep up relations with our sister communities and sister nations, to give them support as they do us in any type of situation if it’s going to affect our education, our social standing, or any other thing like that,” Bonspille said.
The delegates voted to defer the finalization of input on Canada’s National Action Plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), a declaration that is now reflected in Canadian law.
The plan is currently scheduled to be tabled in June, ahead of the next AFN Special Assembly, which is scheduled for July.
“It’s frustrating when you want to sign a resolution and you agree with it, but it gets deferred to the next assembly, so some of it was frustrating, but for the most part it was a good experience as it always is,” said Bonspille of the special assembly, which took place from April 3-6 in Ottawa.
“UNDRIP, basically it touched a lot of the resolutions,” he said. “That became part of almost every discussion and every amendment. There’s no avoiding it. It’s going to be there because it was implemented. We have to discuss it, and, if there’s a need for amendments with that, that might be for the best.”
Among the achievements of the event was the endorsement of a new, $23-billion settlement agreement to compensate victims of Canada’s child welfare system after the previous agreement, worth $20 billion, was rejected by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT).
“We discussed, at length, social services and child protection for our communities. That was a good discussion, which involved all First Nations,” said Bonspille.
In addition to meeting grand chiefs from other First Nations, grand chief Bonspille and MCK chief Valerie Bonspille met privately with AFN national chief RoseAnne Archibald. The grand chief also met briefly with Canada’s minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, who was in attendance.
MCK chief Denise David, who was planning to attend the latter part of the conference, was unable to make it due to a medical appointment and the ice storm.
“It’s always a really good experience catching up with other chiefs from different territories,” said chief Valerie.
“You get different points of view on different issues you’re facing on your territory or back home,” she continued. “Looking from an outside perspective from a different territory or reserve, you can get a different point of view on how to handle situations or not. That’s what I took from it.”
The next AFN Special Assembly is set to take place from July 10-13 in Halifax.