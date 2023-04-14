To show that the Municipality of WestLake-Gladstone is open for business, the local chamber of commerce is hosting a trade show and community expo next month, the first in 15 years.
Taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stride Hall in Gladstone on May 6, the event is quite a comeback, said Gladstone and Area Chamber of Commerce vice-president Melanie White.
“Our chamber of commerce was almost completely shut down prior to COVID-19. It was running with just a handful of members,” she said.
Once the pandemic hit, things were made even more difficult for the chamber and for local businesses in Gladstone, located 109 kilometres northeast of Brandon, as social distancing measures were put in place and many people turned to online shopping and services. It wasn’t until March 2022 that the chamber truly started up again, White said.
“We’ve just all been working together to try to increase the membership to the point that we would be able to have this trade show and expo. That’s been our goal.”
Thanks to the municipality’s proximity to Neepawa and Portage la Prairie, and the growth of those towns, White said the number of businesses that operate out of the community has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by this, the chamber recently reached out to include smaller communities surrounding Gladstone, including Langruth, Westbourne, Plumas, Woodside and Lakeland.
“We’ve been trying to recruit businesses from other areas to come in, from other towns,” White said.
The chamber has also recently joined with the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, the province’s largest business advocacy organization, with almost 10,000 members. Joining the provincial chamber meant that Gladstone’s chamber can now offer different benefits to its business members, such as life insurance and business insurance plans and networking opportunities.
The chamber has been able to accomplish a lot since getting back up and running last year, White said, including last summer’s fair, which featured a street dance and activities for children. The chamber also sponsored and hosted a jubilee parade in honour of Queen Elizabeth II last June, and had its first winter parade in 15 years in conjunction with the local Kin Club.
A big factor behind the chamber’s successful comeback, White said, has been its ability to partner with other local organizations.
“We’re talking to associations, we’re trying to network with other groups,” she said. “We all work together. I think it’s just a whole lot of teamwork.”
The upcoming trade show and community expo is a great chance for people to find out what the chamber has to offer, but will also offer a fun event where people and families can socialize and enjoy some leisure activities, White said. Making everyone feel welcome is a main goal White and other members of the chamber have focused on for the event, which will feature booths with local businesses, including online and home-based, and even a pie cookoff. There will also be refreshments and door prizes.
The exhibitors at the trade show also won’t be limited to businesses — non-profit and other organizations and associations, such as sporting clubs, are also able to rent booths to spread the word about the roles they play in the community.
“We’ve been trying hard this year to create open doors and a sense of belonging for everyone,” White said. “We have people that do crafting from home, we’ve had animal welfare groups, skating clubs, and just a lot of different people coming together from all different walks of life.”
Steven Bennett, the owner of B&B Consignment in Gladstone, has partnered with White to plan the trade show and community expo. He said up to 65 per cent of the space at Stride Hall has already been booked by business and organizations who are looking forward to being featured in the show.
To Bennett, who will be overseeing the boat and auto show side of the event, high interest in the trade show and community expo is a direct indication of why the Gladstone area is such a great place to own and operate a business.
“It seems like people are heading to the smaller towns,” he said. “It’s nice to have businesses throughout the province for sure, instead of just in large city centres.”
Even though the trade show and community expo is scheduled for May, when farmers will be busy seeding their fields, Bennett hopes that a lot of people will come out to see what the community has to offer and enjoy themselves at the same time.
“Anybody that can make it is more than welcome to come in,” he said. “There’s something for everybody.”