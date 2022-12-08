Thousands of delegates from around the world descended on Montreal earlier this week to kick off the United Nations biodiversity summit – and there will be a strong Indigenous presence at the event, which will take over Palais des Congres for the next 10 days or so.
As biodiversity declines worldwide, such conferences become even more important, organizers say, and The United Nations Biodiversity Conference – or COP (Conference of Parties) 15 will seek to agree to a new set of goals for nature over the next decade through the Convention on Biological Diversity post-2020 framework process.
Governments from around the world will be on hand in an effort to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation in society’s relationship with biodiversity and to ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled.
The event kicked off earlier this week with a two-day youth summit, held in the Old Port of Montreal before moving to Palais des Congres where the main summit began yesterday.
The event will also feature many Indigenous delegates from around the world, including Kahnawake.
“A major focus of the event for Indigenous people is the protection of the land but also protection of the rights of the people that were there first,” said delegate Kenneth Deer. “Indigenous people didn’t cause this problem.”
Deer said that the historical correlation between colonizers and lack of respect for the land has led us to this point.
There will be a distinctly Indigenous flavour to many of the proceedings, including a special two-day Nature and Culture summit event to be held Sunday and Monday and a reception to be held at the Longhouse on Sunday evening.
“We will be having a Social for the Indigenous delegations from around the world,” Deer said. Seating for the meal to be served is limited to 120 people, he said, but a Social after dinner will be open to all who want to show up, Deer added.
“We expect there to be about 500 Indigenous people from around the world so it will be a good representation,” he said.
Other Indigenous contributions to the event will come from Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak/Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO), who have sent a delegation of knowledge keepers and young women to the event.
Partnering with the Métis National Council (MNC), LFMO is co-hosting a panel on Métis leadership in protecting nature through one of the many side events taking place at COP15.
The panel will give future leaders the chance to connect with