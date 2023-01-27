ELMWOOD – It may be traditional to “say it with flowers,” but on International Popcorn Day, a few bags of the delicious, crunchy snack would seem more appropriate.
Jon Mulder, general manager of the Galaxy Cinema in Owen Sound, has partnered with the United Way for “random acts of popcorn” – delivering popcorn as an act of kindness in mid-January.
Although actual Popcorn Day was Jan. 19, Mulder and United Way Grey Bruce executive director Francesca Dobbyn loaded up bags of popcorn Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, to deliver to some special people who richly deserved a treat.
You see, Tuesday night was when members of the Elmwood Fire Department were holding a practice, and Mulder wanted to surprise them.
The last time he saw them was Christmas Eve.
Mulder was on his way back from his family’s holiday celebration in Toronto.
“I was trying to get back because I was working Christmas Eve, and I didn’t want anyone else to have to work,” Mulder said.
As it turned out, the Galaxy Cineplex didn’t open that day anyway.
Memories may be short, but most people know what the weather was like on the night of Dec. 23.
“I put the car in the ditch,” Mulder said. “I couldn’t get out.”
He’d made it most of the way home, but said, “The snowdrifts here just finished me.”
He wasn’t hurt, and was in contact by phone with the Ontario Provincial Police. He explained that after about four hours, the police told him there weren’t any plows on the roads and the tow trucks weren’t going out, but they could send the rescue people to at least get him to safety.
Enter the Elmwood Fire Department people at 4:30 a.m.
“They went through a hell of a storm at 4 in the morning,” Mulder said.
The took him back to the fire hall, where he waited for a while. The storm was obviously not slowing down, and there was nothing the people at the fire hall could do, so Elmwood Deputy Fire Chief Wayne McLeod took him to his own home.
Mulder spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with McLeod and his wife.
“They are mean couple of competitors at cribbage,” he said with a grin.
He decided to thank his rescuers with a “random act of popcorn” and delivered huge bags of the treat to the firefighters – certainly a unique expression of gratitude, and a chance to greet people who have become friends.