Shawn McKinlay has grown up in The Blue Mountains and is running for a seat on council because he says he is ready to take on a leadership role in the community.
McKinlay is a life-long resident of The Blue Mountains. He attended Beaver Valley Community School and Georgian Bay Secondary School. He is currently a self-employed contractor.
“I have been a volunteer in my community for more years than I can remember,” he said. “It felt like the right time and the momentum within the community was right to stand up and represent my age group.”
McKinlay has a long history of volunteering with local organizations. He is now a life-member of the local Legion, is the head of the Masonic Lodge, serves on the Clarksburg Village Association, the Blue Mountains Historical Society and the board for Trillium Home Orange Benevolent Association. He has also been a member of the Beaver Valley Pipes and Drums for 25 years.
“People are telling me they’re glad to see a familiar face running for council. I’ve received a lot of support from folks, which is great,” he said. “They know I’m capable of the role and that’s why they believe in me.”
McKinlay is carrying on a family tradition by running in the election. His uncle Duncan McKinlay served on The Blue Mountains council, the previous Collingwood Township council and was a Warden of Grey County.
“I have talked to my uncle many times and he gives me advice. I’m creating my own career and being a leader in volunteerism,” he said.
As a member of council, McKinlay said he will focus on affordable/attainable housing as well as daycare/childcare facilities.
“We need them both. We have a lot of families here now,” he said, and he will be an advocate for more long-term care, but also more youth facilities.
He is hopeful that progress will be made on the Gateway attainable housing project.
“I agree we need to get going on it. It hasn’t been helpful that we’ve had a global pandemic,” he said.
McKinlay said the community needs to take an even keel approach to growth and development.
“We need to approach it with a balanced perspective. I get it, if we start building six-storey buildings, the urban stacking begins and when does it stop?” he said. “How do we resolve these things? Let’s talk to other municipalities that have been successful in these areas.”
At the council table, McKinlay promises to stay true to local residents and voters.
“I’m a listener. I’m here to represent. I will keep my opinions to a minimum. I’m there for the people who elected me and I keep things in perspective,” he said. “I look forward to working with whoever is elected.”
McKinlay promises he will always be approachable as a member of council.
“I shop here. I eat at the restaurants. I use the laundry mat,” he said. “People see me and talk to me. I know the community.”