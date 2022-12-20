The Community Initiatives Fund just approved $1.8 million in funding throughout Saskatchewan communities. Of that funding, the northeast will receive just under $60,000 of that total.
Humboldt’s Heritage Saskatchewan Alliance received $20,000 towards Relationship Building and Reconciliation in Humboldt through Living Heritage.
Melfort’s North East Outreach and Support Services also received $20,000 towards their “The MYE Hive” program. Louise Schweitzer, Executive Director of NEOSS said the Melfort Youth Evolution is a program for youth aged 10 to 19 years, it is a group that was started four years ago and is ran by youth with adult allies. This funding was specifically for teen building and healthy relationship programs. Schweitzer said that NEOSS is happy to receive this funding and knows that it will go towards the healthy development of teens in the Melfort and area youth.
Other communities in the Northeast receiving CIF funding include Bjorkdale, Carrot River, Melfort, Humboldt, Naicam and Tisdale. These organizations will be utilizing the funding for after school, preschool and nutritional programs
The Community Initiatives Fund is a Special Purpose Fund created through the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation Act and governed by a volunteer board. A complete list of grant recipients and their projects can be found at www.cifsask.org.