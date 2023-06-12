Last February, Tiny Township Mayor Dave Evans had an epiphany — an idea he believes could help benefit the community for years to come.
The idea of a Mayor's Ad Hoc Task Force on Community Wellness, briefly mentioned during a council meeting earlier this year, was raised by Evans at the recent committee of the whole meeting, where he explained the idea came while working as part of the Mayor's Charity Golf Tournament working committee.
“Some of the members said: ‘It’s too bad that we only work half a year on this, or less than that, and we’d like to do more to help those needing assistance or help,’ and they’re people who actually want to contribute in the community,” Evans told fellow council members.
“This is something that is, frankly, new to me. I’ve never really been involved in these events. I do get a tremendous amount of satisfaction in doing it, and I’ve noticed in the community a lot of very caring people working at a grassroots level that make real significant change to people in the communities.”
The proposed ad hoc task force — aiming to provide ongoing year-round support to local charities beyond the golf tournament, helping them thrive and make a lasting impact — involved five points of activities.
These include but aren’t limited to: financial assistance programs which could identify support grants; capacity building workshops; networking and collaboration opportunities to share best practices and leverage resources; a central hub for resource referrals and services; and advocacy efforts by the task force on behalf of local charities.
Evans shared how his organization experience as a manager gave light to the opportunity for the township to step into a leadership role for betterment of the community.
“This idea came to me in February, when we had two worthy groups that ran food drives at the same time,” said Evans. “We have an opportunity as a township to be able to use our resources — be them communications or expertise, facilities or wherever we can help out — to help these groups grow, prosper, and make the community better.”
It was a pitch which the rest of his peers fully supported.
Coun. Kelly Helowka said: “We have a small army of volunteers in this community who are able and willing to assist with this endeavour. I think we just have to get it off the ground and see where it takes us.”
Coun. Steffen Walma pointed out the program would need to be flexible due to the possible time-consuming nature that committee members could face.
“The resource referrals, for instance. There’s so much information out there," said Walma. "So many grants and programs, things that people aren’t aware of, and you could spend almost all day just working on the educational component of this.”
Coun. Dave Brunelle shared that the initiative could benefit all community members and not be limited solely to the charity focus of the proposal.
Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins felt that it was a great opportunity to make life better for all Tiny residents by bringing the community together.
“I think it’s a great way of uniting the community, building a legacy for not only people today, but for tomorrow as well,” Miskimins expressed. “This is a great leadership moment for Mayor Evans to take forward ...”
Miskimins was cut off as Evans interjected, declining the personal acclaim with the correction that it's a leadership moment "for all of us.”
“For all of us,” Miskimins agreed before reading the full notice of motion to the committee. It was unanimously passed.
Tiny staff were directed to report back on the terms of reference and composition of the ad hoc task force, as well as costs, staffing, and the process needed to facilitate the initiative.
The motion for the Mayor’s Ad Hoc Task Force on Community Wellness and its contents can be found in the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
The Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 16, 2023 at Brooklea Golf and Country Club in Midland. Since 2015, the event has successfully contributed over $365,000 to more than 35 local not-for-profit and charitable organizations.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.