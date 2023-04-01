A handful of Manitoba producers are applauding a private member’s bill that has passed in the House of Commons that would exempt them from paying carbon tax for emissions from natural gas and propane they use for certain activities on their farms.
Drying grain, preparing feed, irrigating and heating barns would all be exempt under Bill C-234, which passed this week with support from all major political parties.
Agriculture groups have said the proposed law would give them critical financial relief from rising costs. Charles Fossay, president of Manitoba Canola Growers, said exemptions for fuels used for grain drying and livestock barns will make a big difference for producers’ bottom line.
“Barns and grain dryers are essential parts of a farm’s operations. If you’re a livestock producer, such as a chicken or egg producer, you need to heat the barns,” he said. “Any additional costs put as at a disadvantage to American farmers, who don’t have to pay a similar type of tax.”
Cattle farmers who calve earlier in the year and need warm barns for the health and safety of their animals are also pleased to hear the bill has passed, Manitoba Beef Producers president Matthew Atkinson said.
“It’s going to play a role for them,” Atkinson said. “It will be a relief.”
Scott Ross, co-chair of the Agriculture Carbon Alliance, said the group has advocated for exemptions from carbon pricing to ensure farmers are not being punished for practices they must use to succeed.
Seeing the multi-party support that Bill C-234 received has been gratifying, said Ross, whose organization was established in 2021 to advance sustainability and make sure farmers have a strong voice in environmental policy.
“We’ve really seen everyone come together, recognizing the importance of this,” he said.
The group will continue to look at how to improve environmental efficiencies in a way that puts more capital back into the hands of producers, he added.
While Dan Mazier, member of Parliament for Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa, said he was also impressed with the multi-party support behind Bill C-234, he was markedly disappointed that Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canada’s agriculture and agri-food minister, voted against it.
“The ag minister thought it was still OK to tax farmers. That’s her choice, but that should be noted,” Mazier said. “This is not standing up for farmers.”
However, Bibeau’s office said Ottawa is going in a different direction when it comes to helping producers.
On Wednesday, the minister announced federal support for 45 new projects related to adopting more efficient grain-drying technology by farmers across Canada, with an investment of more than $22.2 million through the Agricultural Clean Technology Program’s adoption stream. The program has supported 99 grain-drying projects across Canada.
The federal government understands the challenges that farmers currently face regarding high input costs and the pressure on them to become more sustainable, said Marianne Dandurand, director of communications with Bibeau’s office.
“It’s hard for farmers currently, and what we’re doing to help them is to make them more resilient to climate change.”
Bill C-234 was introduced by Conservative MP Ben Lobb in February 2022. It will now be debated in the Senate.