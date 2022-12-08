The Northern Ontario Railroad Museum and Heritage Centre is honouring its last active charter member, Eileen Thompson, as she prepares to step down from the board of directors after 40 years of service.
“Eileen is the epitome of hard work, volunteerism and community spirit”, president Cody Cacciotti said in a release. “There is no Northern Ontario Railroad Museum and Heritage Centre without Eileen Thompson.
"She has been so integral to the growth of the organization, and she will be forever synonymous with the success of (the museum)."
A resident of Capreol for more than 60 years, Thompson first got involved with the Capreol Heritage Committee in the early 1980s, collecting historical artifacts, documents, and newspaper clippings related to the railway and history of the community.
In 1993, the committee formally became known as the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum and Heritage Centre.
Since then, Thompson has served on the museum's board. Her work creating displays in the museum's caboose demonstrated to Capreol's former town council not only the need, but the potential for a museum in the community.
In its 29 years of operation, Thompson has always had an active hand in its growth, dedicating countless hours to researching exhibits, repairing artifacts, setting up displays, hosting special events, and tending the gardens in Prescott Park.
This week, the museum honoured Thompson's contributions at its annual museum volunteer appreciation event, as she prepares to step away from her role.
“I want to thank everyone for an amazing experience here at the museum,” said Thompson. “This place has truly been my second home. I’ll still find ways to volunteer but I’d like to give someone else the opportunity to serve on the board and help grow the organization.”
For more information about the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum and Heritage Centre, visit www.normhc.ca.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @mia_rjensen