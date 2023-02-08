STARS Senior Municipal Relations liaison Glenda Farnden presented Drumheller council with a plaque in recognition for the municipality’s ongoing and continued support of the STARS foundation since 1989. The Town currently has committed $10,000 annually through its current council term, ending 2025.
Town of Drumheller recognized for continued support to STARS
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
