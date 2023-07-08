Rick Wade Cunnington, a North Bay artist, passed away in 2021. This weekend, the Alex Dufresne Gallery in Callander is hosting an exhibit of his work, entitled, “For the Love of Paint.”
The memorial exhibition is on Saturday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at 107 Lansdowne St. E., Callander.
Mostly self-trained, much of Cunnington’s work reveals a passion for abstraction, and oils, acrylics and experimental media all helped him achieve his many visions. Many of his pieces have layered textures and often suggest references to landscapes.
“Mr. Cunnington’s canvasses evoke a mysterious presence and are remarkable for their apparent simplicity and their complex structure and form,” gallery staff noted. “His love of colour permeates his work, and the paintings sustain a delicate balance between vibrant energy and lyrical stillness.”
Light refreshments will be served at the exhibition, and museum admission will also be free for those attending.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.