Mark the date, Voyageur Days fans, because the annual festival returns to Mattawa this July 28th and runs until the 30th. No bands have been announced, and the events list remains bare, but one thing for sure is that the festival needs your help.
Voyageur Days needs volunteers. Specifically, the festival needs three committee members to help put together the 24th annual event.
So if you’re community oriented, like to rock and or get countrified, and can work as a team to produce an epic spectacle that attracts thousands to the area every summer, then this might be the place for you.
You’ll have to be available to attend regular meetings, and ideal candidates will have a strong commitment to “ensuring a fun and safe festival,” organizers explained, so keep those boring and endangering ideas to yourself.
Convinced you could do the job? Then mosey on down to the Mattawa Town Office and pick up an application, or send an email to the town’s chief administrative officer, Francine Desormeau at Francine.desormeau@mattawa.ca.
But don’t drag your heels, because applications close on February 1st. For more information, have a look at the festival’s website, voyageurdays.ca.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.